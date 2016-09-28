The Falcons have been getting ready for Kentlake Catholic’s prolific passing offense in key league game.

Forget Vines and YouTube clips. Popular shares for the Kentlake High football team are game footage mined online.

“We’re always messaging each other film,” said Falcons senior Eddie Edwards IV. “And all week, I’ve been telling our team, ‘study film, study film, study film.’ It’s like studying for a test.”

This week’s subject is Kennedy Catholic (3-1). The test is Friday’s inaugural matchup between the North Puget Sound League opponents where Kentlake (4-0) is undefeated and Kennedy Catholic has already lost a league game.

Kentlake has the top defense in the NPSL, holding opponents under 100 yards rushing per game. Kennedy Catholic isn’t known for running the ball.

Lancers first-year coach Sheldon Cross is utilizing senior quarterback Ben Gaoteote’s arm to become the top passing team in the league. He has big targets in senior receivers Jared Thurber and Trevor Hoffman, who are both 6 feet 3, and Keannu Royster is 6-0.

But by Friday, Kentlake hopes to have studied enough film to recognize every move.

“We’re a small team, we know that,” said Edwards, a 5-5 running back who also plays free safety and cornerback, depending on the matchup. “And even at 4-0 we’re still doubted.

“But we have a lot of seniors and a lot of heart because last season was horrible. Nothing is worse than realizing what you could do too late.”

Kentlake lost to Battle Ground 35-16 in a state-qualifying game last year. The Falcons have made only four state appearances in school history. Their only success was an opening-round win in 2000 against Bellarmine Prep. They lost to Kentwood in the quarterfinals.

Falcons coach Brett Thompson said his seniors worked hard in the weight room and in cultivating team unity to build on some of the positives from last season. Kentlake’s season-opening win, 34-20 against Auburn Mountainview, signified a change.

Especially for Edwards, who didn’t score a touchdown in 2015. His first this season was a 70-yard run. Edwards has seven so far.

“It’s such a good feeling seeing him run past us untouched,” senior lineman Eduard Mixich said.

Mixich and Edwards are quick to say the best feeling is when the team plays solid defense.

“It’s the main reason we’re winning games,” Thompson said. “Kennedy is a new team for us. What I can tell from watching film is they are fast, physical, athletic and very dangerous. We have our work cut out for us in preventing big plays. It’s going to be a battle.”