Joel Lindberg was named Coach of the Year by the Washington State Soccer Coaches Association after guiding his Todd Beamer team to the school’s first state championship in any sport.

The Titans defeated Pasco 2-1 in the Class 4A state title game. Star defender Luke Gregg was key to the 19-1-1 season, earning MVP honors from the WSSCA.

Roosevelt also won its first state championship, coach Gary Hunter earning the Class 3A Coach of the Year award for the successful season. The Roughriders defeated powerhouse Snohomish for the title. Panthers midfielder Jason Fairhurst was picked as MVP by the WSSCA.

Archbishop Murphy won its second straight Class 2A state title; forward Matt Williams was named MVP for that classification.

Here’s the full WSSCA All-State 2017 Boys Soccer Team: