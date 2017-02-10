Boys Basketball:

Wilson 62, Kelso 59

Londrell Hamilton hit a shot from behind half court at the buzzer to give the Rams the win. Wilson secured their spot to Regionals, and will move on to play Spanaway Lake on Feb. 15.

Ballard 61, Chief Sealth 59

The Beavers upset the Seahawks to move on to the SeaKing District Tournament. Simon Czyzewski hit a shot at the buzzer to give the Beavers the win.

Cleveland 66, Franklin 65

C.J. Elleby hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to take down the Quakers. The win earned the Eagles seventh place in Metro League, and they will move on to play in the SeaKing District Tournament.

Girls Basketball:

Auburn Riverside 58, Curtis 52

McKenzi Williams scored a game-high 26 points to lead her team to a win. The Ravens will move on to play Camas on Feb. 15 in the West Central Southwest semifinals.

Lakeside 48, Roosevelt 42

The Lions won a close one to claim seventh place in the Metro League. They will move on to play in the SeaKing District Tournament.

Boys Swimming:

WESCO 3A Districts Prelims

Wesco 3A District Prelim Results by Carly Knight on Scribd