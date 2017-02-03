Boys basketball:

O’Dea 73, Seattle Prep 70

Aaron Nettles missed two 3-pointers in the final 10 seconds off an in bounds play followed by an offensive rebound, and O’Dea hung on in Metro League play.

Lake Stevens 69, Jackson 52

Ryder Kavanagh scored 28 points in Lake Stevens’ 4A Wesco win.

Inglemoor 57, Bothell 54

Inglemoor’s Ryan Hamilton hit a layup with three seconds left to secure overtime, where his squad ended up on top over Bothell. Bothell still hung on to its No. 1 spot in KingCo 4A thanks to Eastlake’s upset win over Skyline.

Nathan Hale 82, Roosevelt 45

Michael Porter Jr. not needed. Nathan Hale smashed through its final Metro League opponent with its superstar in street clothes to finish an undefeated regular season at 20-0 and 15-0 in league play. Jontay Porter led the way with 27 points. Hale’s win last week over Garfield assured it the Metro League title, finishing one game in front of the Bulldogs.

Girls basketball:

Bishop Blanchet 65, Lakeside 41

The No. 1 team in 3A finished an undefeated regular season, 15-0 in Metro League play, with a comfortable result over Lakeside.

Boys wrestling:

Wesco 3A North Sub Regional results



Team scores: Marysville-Pilchuck 140, Everett 130, Arlington 120, Snohomish 111, Oak Harbor 85, Marysville-Getchell 81, Stanwood 51.

Boys soccer:

Kennedy Catholic hires Vincent McCluskey as new soccer coach

Kennedy Catholic appointed Vincent McClusky, a 2010 graduate of the school and current member of the Tacoma Stars indoor soccer team, Friday to lead its boys soccer program.

McClusky was a part of the 2008 squad which finished runner-up for the 3A state championship. He went on to play at the University of Puget Sound.

He replaces Teddy Mitalas, who held the position for nine years before moving on to Ingraham High School.

Girls bowling:

South Kitsap’s Sarah Stolle won the Class 4A state bowling title Friday at Narrows Bowl in University place. Stolle rolled a six-game 1,253, winning by two pins. In the Class 3A tournament, Kerissa Anderson of Evergreen of Vancouver won with a 1,190, winning by 24 pins. Selah won the Class 2A/1A team title, winning by 39 pins. The Class 3A and 4A team tournaments wrap up Saturday. Evergreen leads the 3A and Eastmont leads the 4A.

Boys swimming:

4A West Central District 3 preliminaries