Share story

By

Girls Basketball:

Bothell 57, Woodinville 54

The Cougars claimed the 4A KingCo title, with a perfect conference record of 11-0. Madison Lundquist scored a game-high 20 points for the Falcons, but it was not enough to edge out the Cougars. Bothell’s Sydney Cowan scored a team-high 19 points, and teammate Taya Corosdale contributed 16.

Rainier Beach 73, West Seattle 63

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The Vikings upset the Wildcats, handing them just their second conference loss of the season. Rainier Beach’s Dalayah Daniels had a double-double with 21 points and 15 rebounds. West Seattle’s Jasmine Gayles scored a game-high 23.

For full results, click here.

Boys Basketball:

Foss 77, Lindbergh 72

The Falcons defeated the Eagles to improve to 14-0 in conference play. Foss’ Roberto Gittens scored a game-high 27 points, and teammate Demetrius Crosby contributed 19.

Redmond 48, Lake Washington 45

Aleks Bober contributed a team-high 14 points in a close conference win for the Mustangs. Beau Heimdahl scored a game-high 16 points, but it was not enough to lead the Kangaroos to a win.

Enumclaw 54, Auburn Mountainview 46

Kaden Anderson scored a team-high 18 points, leading his team to their ninth conference win. Teammate Griffin Web contributed 14.

North Kitsap 72, Kingston 68

The Vikings edged out the Buccaneers to claim a share of the Olympic League 2A title. The Vikings are 10-0 in conference play.

For full results, click here.

Gymnastics:

Bainbridge 169.75, Chief Sealth 129.25, West Seattle 100.50

1.26.17.BHS.westSeattle.chiefSealth.team Winner Sheet by Carly Knight on Scribd

 

1.26.17.BHS.westSeattle.chiefSealth.winner Sheet by Carly Knight on Scribd

Boys Swimming:

Bainbridge 135, Ingraham 48

Ingraham v Bainbridge by Carly Knight on Scribd

Shane Lantz: slantz@seattletimes.com.