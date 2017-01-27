Girls Basketball:

Bothell 57, Woodinville 54

The Cougars claimed the 4A KingCo title, with a perfect conference record of 11-0. Madison Lundquist scored a game-high 20 points for the Falcons, but it was not enough to edge out the Cougars. Bothell’s Sydney Cowan scored a team-high 19 points, and teammate Taya Corosdale contributed 16.

Rainier Beach 73, West Seattle 63

The Vikings upset the Wildcats, handing them just their second conference loss of the season. Rainier Beach’s Dalayah Daniels had a double-double with 21 points and 15 rebounds. West Seattle’s Jasmine Gayles scored a game-high 23.

Boys Basketball:

Foss 77, Lindbergh 72

The Falcons defeated the Eagles to improve to 14-0 in conference play. Foss’ Roberto Gittens scored a game-high 27 points, and teammate Demetrius Crosby contributed 19.

Redmond 48, Lake Washington 45

Aleks Bober contributed a team-high 14 points in a close conference win for the Mustangs. Beau Heimdahl scored a game-high 16 points, but it was not enough to lead the Kangaroos to a win.

Enumclaw 54, Auburn Mountainview 46

Kaden Anderson scored a team-high 18 points, leading his team to their ninth conference win. Teammate Griffin Web contributed 14.

North Kitsap 72, Kingston 68

The Vikings edged out the Buccaneers to claim a share of the Olympic League 2A title. The Vikings are 10-0 in conference play.

Gymnastics:

Bainbridge 169.75, Chief Sealth 129.25, West Seattle 100.50

Boys Swimming:

Bainbridge 135, Ingraham 48

