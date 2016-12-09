Boys basketball:

Nathan Hale 74, Rainier Beach 61

Michael Porter Jr. scored 35 points as Nathan Hale avenged last season’s 81-point loss to Beach.

Girls basketball:

Boys swim and dive:

Ingraham vs. Franklin

Wesco dual meet scores from Dec. 8

Kamiak def. Everett 121.00, 47.00

Kamiak def. Cascade 118.00, 57.00

Cascade def. Everett 84.00, 71.00

Gymnastics

Woodinville 175.9, Bothell 171.55 – Dec. 8

Vault

1 Erin Clayton B 9.65; 2 tie Paige Hirata W, Teana Heys W 9.4

Bars

1 Paige Hirata W 9.3; 2 Kylie Mosset W 8.7; 3 Erin Clayton B 8.3

Beam

1 Kylie Mosset W 9.7; 2 Ella Simmons B 9.55; 3 Paige Hirata W 9.3

Floor

1 Paige Hirata W 9.6; 2 Saiyann Reyes B 9.55; 3 Teana Heys W 9.45

AA

1 Paige Hirata W 37.6; 2 Kylie Mosset W 37.15; 3 Erin Clayton B 36.55

Wrestling

Shorewood vs. Stanwood

106-Nick Lotz (SW) won by forfeit; 113-Curt Tanaka (SW) won by forfeit; 120-Antonio Bernocco (St) dec Kellen Davis (SW) 10-5; 126-Kody Carpenter (SW) won by forfeit; 132-Kellan Crabtree (St) dec Dick Street (SW) 7-6; 138-Devin Leach (SW) pinned Gunnar Cooper (St) :24; 145-Riley Vanscoy (St) pinned Elias Thorne (SW) 3:07; 152-Alex Olivera (SW) pinned Nikolas Christianson (St) :18; 160-Mark Yamane (SW) won by forfeit; 170-Voix Bull (SW) pinned Cole Carrigan (St) 3:27; 182-Esdres Valladares (SW) won by forfeit; 195-Arie VanVeen (St) pinned Philip Ball (SW) 2:57; 220-Troy Beach (SW) pinned Chris Tabor (St) :34; 285-Justin Bolden (St) won by forfeit.

Late Tahoma results

Tahoma 44 Lake Stevens 27

106 – Jake Bennett (LS) win by forfeit. 113 – Austin Michalski (T) tech fall Markus Johnson (LS) 15-0. 120 – Nate Scilley (LS) wbf. Andrew Enciso (T) 1:09. 126 – Joe Novak (T) dec. Kyle Lacoursiere (LS) 7-0. 132 – Cameron Hanson (T) wbf. Seth Nickerson (LS) 1:54. 138 – Nick Whitehead (T) wbf. Talon Tate (LS) 1:04. 145 – Ryden Fu (T) dec. Cody Lacoursiere (LS) 8-2. 152 – Gunner Starren (T) dec. Issac Gust (LS) 7-5. 160 – Justin Sipila (T) wbf. Marshall Ryan (LS) 2:16. 170 – Angelo Loera (LS) wbf. Jake Bir (T) 3:28. 182 – Malichi Lawrence (LS) wbf. Gage Dress (T) 1:52. 195 – Kione Gil (T) wbf. Ethan Binz (LS) :50. 220 – Dagen Kramer (T) wbf. Devin Kyland (LS) 1:12. *285 – Dylan Hutchinson (LS) dec. Nic Carbone (T) 3-2.

Tahoma 69 Enumclaw 6

106 – Nate Belcourt (E) win by Forfiet. 112 – Austin Michalski (T) wbf. Kage Bowdre (E) :29. 120 – Andrew Enciso (T) wbf. Edgar Garnica (E) 1:14. 126 – Joe Novak (T) wbf. Anthony Russell (E) 4:38. 132 – Cameron Hanson (T) wbf. Rynad Popke (E) :34. 138 – Nick Whitehead (T) wbf. Jake Treece (E) 1:46. 145 – Ryden Fu (T) dec. Quinton Southcott (E) 1-0. 152 – Gunner Starren (T) tech fall Blake Bogn (E) 15-0. 160 – Justin Sipila (T) Maj. Dec. Trevor Chase (E) 17-4. 170 – Jake Bir (T) wbf. Duncan Somera (E) 3:56. 182 – Gage Dress (T) wbf. Logan Rogers (E) 2:41. 195 – Kione Gill (T) wbf. Alex Roth (E) :49. 220 – Dagen Kramer (T) dec. Austin Rewold (E) 10-5. 285 – Nic Carbone (T) win by forfeit.

Juanita 42 Liberty 39 – Dec. 8

106 Will Slaton (L) won by FF; 113 King Kotalas (J) pinned Brent Haynes (L) 3:00

120 Double FF; 126 Nick Gumm (L) pinned Kristian Lystad (J) 3:10; 132 Nathan Ferrell (J) pinned Kyle George (L) 5:45; 138 Ethan Le (L) dec. Dane Gorman (J) 5-4; 145 Stephan (J) dec. Arthur Adair (L) 13-10; 152 Skylar Roe (L) pinned Chandler (J) 1:45; 160 Jacob Lex (L) pinned Jack Johnson (J) :51

170 Erik Fong (L) won by FF; 182 Chase Wegman (J) won by FF; 195 Matthew (J) dec. Brendan Nguyen (L) 6-1; 220 Jake Kim (J) pinned Kevin Sanchez (L) :45; 285 John Mascimenito (J) pinned Lyndon Kidwell (L) :25