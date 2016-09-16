A complete roundup of scores from around state from the Associated Press.
Aberdeen 48, Elma 20
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 22, Touchet 20
Archbishop Murphy 38, King’s 0
Arlington 47, Marysville-Getchell 26
Astoria, Ore. 45, Fort Vancouver 7
Auburn Mountainview 31, Federal Way 24
Auburn Riverside 52, Thomas Jefferson 27
Ballard 22, Cleveland 16
Battle Ground 48, Mountain View 26
Black Hills 41, Prairie 26
Bonney Lake 19, Mount Tahoma 18
Bothell 31, Mount Si 21
Bremerton 18, Olympic 6
Burlington-Edison 28, Anacortes 0
Camas 64, Davis 6
Cedarcrest 49, South Whidbey 8
Central Kitsap 20, North Thurston 3
Central Valley 38, Mead 27
Charles Wright Academy 21, Rochester 0
Chiawana 35, Kamiakin 13
Coeur d’Alene, Idaho 49, Moses Lake 28
Colfax 41, Wilbur-Creston 0
Colton 50, Wallace, Idaho 40
Columbia (Burbank) 62, Wahluke 50
Columbia River 35, Washougal 21
Connell 56, Kiona-Benton 0
Cusick 42, Yakama Tribal 6
Dayton-Waitsburg 34, DeSales 18
Deer Park 42, Colville 16
Eastside Catholic 26, Union 10
Eatonville 48, Clover Park 6
Edmonds-Woodway 42, Mountlake Terrace 3
Ellensburg 69, Wapato 0
Fife 47, Foss 12
Forks 48, Chimacum 7
Franklin Pierce 50, Lindbergh 14
Freeman 51, Medical Lake 0
Garfield 52, West Seattle 9
Garfield-Palouse 76, Lakeside, Idaho 36
Glacier Peak 42, Cascade (Everett) 7
Graham-Kapowsin 52, Emerald Ridge 6
Hoquiam 35, Stevenson 14
Hudson’s Bay 28, Evergreen (Vancouver) 24
Interlake 48, Lakeside (Seattle) 12
Issaquah 40, Inglemoor 7
Jackson 38, Mount Vernon 0
Kalama 34, Ilwaco 6
Kent Meridian 39, Hazen 34
Kentlake 43, Kentridge 0
King’s Way Christian School 53, Bainbridge 28
Kingston 17, North Mason 14
Kittitas 26, White Swan 8
Klahowya 31, Granite Falls 30
La Center 41, Ridgefield 14
La Salle 55, Granger 18
LaConner 75, Darrington 0
Lake Stevens 48, Mariner 7
Lake Washington 12, Kelso 6
Lakes 41, Wilson 14
Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 45, Riverside 21
Lewis and Clark 13, University 0
Lewiston, Idaho 55, Clarkston 21
Liberty (Spangle) 23, Asotin 20
Lincoln 56, Bethel 13
Lummi 61, Taholah 14
Lynden 34, Bellingham 14
Lynnwood 52, Shorewood 6
Meadowdale 47, Everett 40, OT
Monroe 56, Kamiak 7
Montesano 42, Castle Rock 0
Mount Baker 56, Port Townsend 7
Mt. Rainier 12, Tahoma 0
Mt. Spokane 39, Eastmont 22
Naches Valley 34, Cle Elum/Roslyn 7
Napavine 46, Morton/White Pass 0
Nathan Hale 47, Ingraham 16
Nooksack Valley 47, Coupeville 14
North Beach 14, Toutle Lake 0
North Kitsap 55, Port Angeles 0
Northwest Christian (Colbert) 63, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 7
O’Dea 35, Skyview 32
Oak Harbor 41, Stanwood 0
Ocosta 32, Winlock 28
Odessa-Harrington 60, Republic 6
Olympia 49, Bellarmine Prep 42
Othello 20, Selah 13
Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 36, Mossyrock 0
Peninsula 33, Gig Harbor 7
Post Falls, Idaho 21, Cheney 0
Prosser 62, Quincy 0
Pullman 52, Moscow, Idaho 7
Puyallup 49, Rogers (Puyallup) 7
R.A. Long 14, Mark Morris 10
Rainier 63, Chief Leschi 0
Rainier Beach 42, Franklin 0
Reardan 26, Davenport 13
Richland 40, Kennewick 0
River Ridge 46, Orting 21
Royal 56, Warden 6
Sammamish 40, Chief Sealth 34
Seattle Prep 37, Redmond 21
Sedro-Woolley 52, Blaine 20
Sequim 28, Centralia 14
Shadle Park 40, East Valley (Spokane) 35
Shelton 36, Yelm 28
Skyline 17, Eastlake 14
Snohomish 49, Shorecrest 13
Squalicum 48, Marysville-Pilchuck 15
Stadium 54, Spanaway Lake 20
Sumner 42, Curtis 0
Sunnyside 41, La Grande, Ore. 13
Sunnyside Christian 58, Cove, Ore. 14
Tacoma Baptist 50, Naselle 26
Tenino 15, Columbia (White Salmon) 14
Timberline 12, Capital 7
Todd Beamer 31, Enumclaw 28
Toledo 35, Adna 34
Toppenish 55, Ephrata 18
Tri-Cities Prep 43, Irrigon, Ore. 26
Tumwater 15, Bellevue 13
W. F. West 34, Highline 14
Wahkiakum 34, South Bend 14
Walla Walla 50, Hanford 48
Washington 41, Evergreen (Seattle) 0
Wellpinit 34, Northport 12
West Valley (Spokane) 28, North Central 8
White River 28, Foster 0
Woodinville 41, Newport 7
Woodland 34, Hockinson 25
Zillah 54, Highland 7
