Aberdeen 48, Elma 20

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 22, Touchet 20

Archbishop Murphy 38, King’s 0

Arlington 47, Marysville-Getchell 26

Astoria, Ore. 45, Fort Vancouver 7

Auburn Mountainview 31, Federal Way 24

Auburn Riverside 52, Thomas Jefferson 27

Ballard 22, Cleveland 16

Battle Ground 48, Mountain View 26

Black Hills 41, Prairie 26

Bonney Lake 19, Mount Tahoma 18

Bothell 31, Mount Si 21

Bremerton 18, Olympic 6

Burlington-Edison 28, Anacortes 0

Camas 64, Davis 6

Cedarcrest 49, South Whidbey 8

Central Kitsap 20, North Thurston 3

Central Valley 38, Mead 27

Charles Wright Academy 21, Rochester 0

Chiawana 35, Kamiakin 13

Coeur d’Alene, Idaho 49, Moses Lake 28

Colfax 41, Wilbur-Creston 0

Colton 50, Wallace, Idaho 40

Columbia (Burbank) 62, Wahluke 50

Columbia River 35, Washougal 21

Connell 56, Kiona-Benton 0

Cusick 42, Yakama Tribal 6

Dayton-Waitsburg 34, DeSales 18

Deer Park 42, Colville 16

Eastside Catholic 26, Union 10

Eatonville 48, Clover Park 6

Edmonds-Woodway 42, Mountlake Terrace 3

Ellensburg 69, Wapato 0

Fife 47, Foss 12

Forks 48, Chimacum 7

Franklin Pierce 50, Lindbergh 14

Freeman 51, Medical Lake 0

Garfield 52, West Seattle 9

Garfield-Palouse 76, Lakeside, Idaho 36

Glacier Peak 42, Cascade (Everett) 7

Graham-Kapowsin 52, Emerald Ridge 6

Hoquiam 35, Stevenson 14

Hudson’s Bay 28, Evergreen (Vancouver) 24

Interlake 48, Lakeside (Seattle) 12

Issaquah 40, Inglemoor 7

Jackson 38, Mount Vernon 0

Kalama 34, Ilwaco 6

Kent Meridian 39, Hazen 34

Kentlake 43, Kentridge 0

King’s Way Christian School 53, Bainbridge 28

Kingston 17, North Mason 14

Kittitas 26, White Swan 8

Klahowya 31, Granite Falls 30

La Center 41, Ridgefield 14

La Salle 55, Granger 18

LaConner 75, Darrington 0

Lake Stevens 48, Mariner 7

Lake Washington 12, Kelso 6

Lakes 41, Wilson 14

Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 45, Riverside 21

Lewis and Clark 13, University 0

Lewiston, Idaho 55, Clarkston 21

Liberty (Spangle) 23, Asotin 20

Lincoln 56, Bethel 13

Lummi 61, Taholah 14

Lynden 34, Bellingham 14

Lynnwood 52, Shorewood 6

Meadowdale 47, Everett 40, OT

Monroe 56, Kamiak 7

Montesano 42, Castle Rock 0

Mount Baker 56, Port Townsend 7

Mt. Rainier 12, Tahoma 0

Mt. Spokane 39, Eastmont 22

Naches Valley 34, Cle Elum/Roslyn 7

Napavine 46, Morton/White Pass 0

Nathan Hale 47, Ingraham 16

Nooksack Valley 47, Coupeville 14

North Beach 14, Toutle Lake 0

North Kitsap 55, Port Angeles 0

Northwest Christian (Colbert) 63, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 7

O’Dea 35, Skyview 32

Oak Harbor 41, Stanwood 0

Ocosta 32, Winlock 28

Odessa-Harrington 60, Republic 6

Olympia 49, Bellarmine Prep 42

Othello 20, Selah 13

Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 36, Mossyrock 0

Peninsula 33, Gig Harbor 7

Post Falls, Idaho 21, Cheney 0

Prosser 62, Quincy 0

Pullman 52, Moscow, Idaho 7

Puyallup 49, Rogers (Puyallup) 7

R.A. Long 14, Mark Morris 10

Rainier 63, Chief Leschi 0

Rainier Beach 42, Franklin 0

Reardan 26, Davenport 13

Richland 40, Kennewick 0

River Ridge 46, Orting 21

Royal 56, Warden 6

Sammamish 40, Chief Sealth 34

Seattle Prep 37, Redmond 21

Sedro-Woolley 52, Blaine 20

Sequim 28, Centralia 14

Shadle Park 40, East Valley (Spokane) 35

Shelton 36, Yelm 28

Skyline 17, Eastlake 14

Snohomish 49, Shorecrest 13

Squalicum 48, Marysville-Pilchuck 15

Stadium 54, Spanaway Lake 20

Sumner 42, Curtis 0

Sunnyside 41, La Grande, Ore. 13

Sunnyside Christian 58, Cove, Ore. 14

Tacoma Baptist 50, Naselle 26

Tenino 15, Columbia (White Salmon) 14

Timberline 12, Capital 7

Todd Beamer 31, Enumclaw 28

Toledo 35, Adna 34

Toppenish 55, Ephrata 18

Tri-Cities Prep 43, Irrigon, Ore. 26

Tumwater 15, Bellevue 13

W. F. West 34, Highline 14

Wahkiakum 34, South Bend 14

Walla Walla 50, Hanford 48

Washington 41, Evergreen (Seattle) 0

Wellpinit 34, Northport 12

West Valley (Spokane) 28, North Central 8

White River 28, Foster 0

Woodinville 41, Newport 7

Woodland 34, Hockinson 25

Zillah 54, Highland 7

