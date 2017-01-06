Boys Basketball:

Kennedy Catholic 52, Kentwood 49

Eli’Sha Sheppard’s team high 17 points was not enough to pull out a win, and the Conquerors lost their first conference game of the season in a close contest against the Lancers. Kentwood will keep the top spot in the NPSL Cascade with a conference record of 6-1, but Kennedy Catholic and Mount Rainier are not too far behind with conference records of 6-2.

Enumclaw 67, Beamer 64

Ste’fun Singleton scored a team-high 40 points for the Titans, but could not propel his team to a win over the Hornets. Kaden Anderson scored a team high 28 points for the Hornets, with teammate Griffin Web adding 16.

Nathan Hale 91, Eastside Catholic 61

A fourth quarter run by the Raiders resulted in a 30-point blowout against the Crusaders. Micheal Porter Jr. recorded a double-double with 37 points and 15 rebounds, along with teammate Jontay Porter, who had 13 points and 21 rebounds.

For full results, click here.

Girls Basketball:

Bothell 52, Woodinville 48

Taya Corosdale lead the way for the Cougars to hand the Falcons their first conference loss of the season. Both teams were 5-0 in conference play at the beginning of the night. Several lead changes occurred during the game, but a costly turnover by Woodinville near the end of the game and a free-throw shooting contest during the last minute allowed Bothell to come out on top.

Kentwood 57, Kennedy Catholic 56

Despite Lulu Herron and Miyu Miyashita scoring 22 points a piece, the Lancers came away with a one-point win in this conference match-up. After scoring just 4 points in the third quarter, Kennedy Catholic tried to bounce back with a 21-point fourth quarter, but the effort was ultimately not enough to take down the Conquerors.

For full results, click here.

Boys Swimming:

Lakeside 122.5, Ingraham 57.5

Gymnastics:

Bainbridge 169.800, Ingraham 136.700