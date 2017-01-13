Share story

Boys Basketball 

 

Clover Park 75, Eatonville 67

Davien Harris Williams put up another strong performance in Friday’s game, knocking down 10 three’s on his way to 40 points and a Clover Park league victory. The Warriors are now 5-4 in conference play, and sit in fifth place in the SPSL 2A standings.

Marysville-Pilchuck 62, Shorewood 60

In a close game against two evenly matched division rivals, the Tomahawks managed to pull out a victory in the fourth quarter, thanks to the hot shooting of sophomore Raequan Battle. The game was nearly deadlocked throughout, with scoring margins of two points at the end of each of the first three quarters, and a final margin of just four points. Battle finished the night with 26 points, continuing a solid season in which he has averaged 26 points per game.

 

 

Girls Basketball

Franklin Pierce 73, Lindbergh 56

The Cardinals got a surprise scoring binge from one of their seniors, leading to an important conference win over one of their biggest rivals. Nicole Porter scored 39 points for Franklin Pierce, and the victory put the Cardinals into second place in the 2A standings, two games ahead of Lindbergh.

 

Shorewood 44, Marysville-Pilchuck 39

Marysville-Plichuck nearly pulled off a comeback, scoring 19 points in the fourth quarter. But the late-game efforts were not enough, as the Tomahawks fell to Shorewood by five points. The Thunderbirds were led by Taryn Shelley, who scored 17 points, followed closely Davi Borremeo, who had 13.

 

Wrestling

Monroe 57  Cascade 18

 

106  Dylani Trujillo (M) Inj. Default Claudia Rojas-Guzman (C)

113  Chad Pease (M) Pin Marcellio Mendez (C) 2:23

120  Kaige Bunsngeam (C) FF

126  Andrew Areand (C) Pin Ethan Urban (M) 1:35

132  Joseph Littrell (M) Pin Killian McKenzie (C) 3:02

138  Taylor Ivy (M) Pin Yasin Alissa (C) 3:49

145  Brock Rice (M) Dec. Kevin Balderas (C) 8-3

152  Stephen Littrell (M) FF

160  Rory Felder (M) FF

170  Paul Bischoff (M) Pin Archie Betham (C) 1:02

182  Isaac Cirillo (M) FF

195  Conner Thompson (C) FF

220  Josh Felder (M) Pin Adam Holston (C) 1:27

285  Andrew Raymond (C) Pin Thomas Stieler (M) 2:27

 

Gymnastics

Metro League, Ingraham & Roosevelt @ Ballard

  1. Ballard 159.15
  2. Roosevelt 144.15
  3. Ingraham 130.4

 

Vault

  1. Celyn Stermer, Ballard, 9.2
  2. Kelsey Barnes, Ballard, 8.45
  3. Natalie Booth, Ingraham, 8.4

 

Bars

  1. Celyn Stermer, Ballard 8.0
  2. Lucy Corthell, Ballard, 7.9
  3. Ava Alvord, Ballard 7.4

 

Beam

  1. Celyn Stermer, Ballard, 8.45
  2. Natalie Boothe, Ingraham, 8.0

3T. Avery Miller, Ballard & Nathalie Shoji 7.5

 

Floor

  1. Kelsey Barnes, Ballard, 9.1
  2. Ava Alvord, Ballard, 9.0
  3. Avery Miller, Ballard, 8.9

 

All Around

  1. Celyn Stermer, Ballard, 34.25
  2. Ava Alvord, Ballard, 32.0

3. Kelsey Barnes, Ballard 31.75

