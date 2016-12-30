Girls Basketball

Glacier Peak 80, Rogers 64

Glacier Peak got off to a scalding hot start in the championship game of the Surf n’ Slam Tournament in San Diego, scoring 27 points in the first quarter. Rogers kept pace at first, putting up 24 points in response. But an eight point second quarter by Rogers put Glacier Peak in control. Samantha Fatkin scored 31 points for the Grizzlies, and Paisley Johnson put up 20, accounting for 51 of the team’s 80 points.

Bonney Lake 44, Auburn 31

19 points from Payton Mitchell and a double-double from Shaya McQueen put the Panthers in the win column on Friday night. McQueen scored 13 points with 11 rebounds, and the driving force behind the team’s 23-point outburst in the third quarter. The Panthers are now 4-5 on the season.

Bellarmine Prep 50, Camas 45

Five Bellarmine players scored between eight and 12 points, leading a balanced offensive attack for the Lions in a 50-45 victory over the Papermakers. The Lions started off slow, falling behind 12-7 at the end of the first quarter, before storming back with 19 points in the second quarter to take the lead. Bellarmine scored 24 points after halftime, and managed to hold off a Camas fourth-quarter comeback, to get the victory.

For full results, click here

Boys Basketball

Olympic 67, Clover Park 55

An early scoring run gave Olympic a cushion, helping to overcome an anemic second quarter offensive performance. The Trojans scored 22 points in the first, opening up an 11-point lead over the Warriors. In the second, Clover Park scored 14, while Olympic managed only five points in the quarter. But thanks to 18 points from JR Nelson and 17 points from Keaton Dean, the Trojans scored 29 points after halftime to snag the 13-point victory.

Decatur 60, Inglemoor 51

A 24-point fourth quarter comeback fell short for Inglemoor, falling to the Gators by nine points. Jaxon Peay scored 16 points to lead the Vikings, one of 10 players to score for Inglemoor. The loss drops Inglemoor to 2-7 for the season, while the win for Decatur is their fourth in the past five games.

Shorecrest 80, Bothell 61

For the second straight day, Shorecrest took down a ranked opponent, beating 4A Bothell by 19 points a day after defeating 3A O’Dea 74-67. Malcolm Rosier-Butler scored 24 points, and Philip Pepple put up 18. Against Bothell, the Scots scored 28 points after halftime, handing the Cougars their first loss of the season.

For full results, click here