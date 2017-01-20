Girls Basketball
White River 68, Washington 21
White River was in another stratosphere Friday night, beating the Patriots by 47 points and earning their seventh straight win.Star senior Kendall Bird took over the spotlight, dominating the Washington defense with 43 points, adding 12 rebounds.
Kentridge 50, Kentlake 33
Mercer Island 62, Redmond 49
Anna Luce scored 25 points for Mercer Island as the Islanders improved to 11-0 in conference play. Their 13-3 overall record is good for first place in the KingCo 2A/3A division, helped along by Luce, who is averaging 25.3 points per game in her senior season.
Boys Basketball
No. 1 Nathan Hale 68, Lakeside 40
The number one ranked team in the country looked the part on Friday, scoring at least 20 points in each of the first three quarters to cruise to their 15th straight win. Top recruit Michael Porter scored 33 points on 75 percent shooting with 10 rebounds, and the Raiders continued to look unstoppable.Younger brother Jontay Porter scored 15 points and had 11 rebounds, as both Porters recorded double-doubles.
Mountlake Terrace 75, Everett 62
This game was a close one up until the fourth quarter, when a 25-point offensive outburst from the Hawks opened it up and the Everett defense failed to keep pace. Mountlake Terrace got 32 points from Brock Davis, and improved to 6-1 in conference play.
Skyline 66, Issaquah 63
The final score ended up being a little closer than Skyline was hoping for, as a 25-point barrage by Issaquah in the final quarter brought the game to within three points. The Spartans held a solid lead for most of the night, ending the third quarter with a comfortable 47-38 lead. But the Eagles did not go gently into the night. Tanner Davis’ 24 points on the night kept the game competitive, but in the end Skyline’s lead held up and the Spartans fans hearts resumed beating after the final buzzser sounded.
Wrestling
Ingraham 10, Chief Sealth 54
170 – Basillo Leon-Roman(CS) win by forfeit
182 – Elijah Marx(CS) win by forfeit
195 – Angelo Laudermilk(CS) win by forfeit
220 – Angelo Herrera(CS) dec Sergio martinez(I) 6-5
285 – Ismail Chavez(CS) win by forfeit
106 – Alisa Chin(CS) dec Julian Collins(I) 15-11
113 – double forfeit
120 – Yvonne Ureste(CS) win by forfeit
126 – double forfeit
132 – Grace Rabbitt-Burke(I) win by forfeit
138 – Nathan Perrine(CS) pinned Simeon Lauder(I) 3:10
145 – Justin Kyle(I) maj dec Aseel Ahmed(CS) 17-3
152 – Gregorio Avalos(CS) win by forfeit
Ingraham 24, Franklin 47
170 – Aidan Vlasaty(F) win by forfeit
182 – Stone Williams(F) win by forfeit
195 – Angelo Belicina(F) win by forfeit
220 – Sergio martinez(I) win by forfeit
285 – double forfeit
106 – Julian Collins(I) win by forfeit
113 – double forfeit
120 – Danny Nguyen(F) win by forfeit
126 – Luke Hauser(F) win by forfeit
132 – Ryan Rivera(F) tech fall Grace Rabbitt-Burke(I) 15-0
138 – Simeon Lauder(I) pinned Rang Li(F) 3:52
145 – Justin Kyle(I) pinned Spencer Troung(F) 1:11
152 – Julian Trueblood(F) win by forfeit
160 – Erryl Roberson(F) win by forfeit
Bainbridge 18 – Nathan hale 41
106- Double forfeit
113- Kayla Springboard (NH) pinned Rachel Longridge (B) 1:36
120- Jake Hilton (NH) win by forfeit
126- Robert Perry (NH) win by forfeit
132- Clayton Marsh (B) pinned Colan Simpson (NH) 2:40
138- Dominic Apichai (NH) win by forfeit
145- Christian Williams (B) win by forfeit
152- Jason Moore (NH) Tech fall Nate Michaels (B) 16-1
160- Gabe Sands (NH) win by forfeit
170- Double forfeit
182- Mac Schelbert (B) win by forfeit
195- Double forfeit
220- Beto Allen (B) win by forfeit
285- Double forfeit
106-Nick Lotz (SW) pinned Chuemsurven Enkhtur 0:23
113-Kaiya Conway (SC) dec Kody Carpenter (SW) 7-5
120-Curt Tanaka (SW) pineed Roman Shadduck (SC) 0:58
126-Trentyn Good (SC) pinned Richard Street (SW) 4:32
132-Devin Leach (SW) tech fall Alyssa Moore (SC) 16-0
138-Tae Thongdee (SW) pinned Connor Block (SC) 2:54
145-Elias Thorne (SW) pinnedKanon Ludwig (SC) 0:33
152-Mark Yamane (SW) pinned Ian Mortensen (SC) 4:53
160-Eddie Soloman (SW) pinned Spencer Loreen (SC) 0:23
170-Esdras Valladares (SW) pinned Michael Borg (SC) 1:30
182-Philip Ball (SW) pinned Raymond Ricketts-Smith (SC) 1:23
195-Troy Beach (SW) pinned Matthew Pease (SC) 0:52
220-Simon Dalton (SC) won by forfeit
285-David Rivera (SC) won by forfeit
Shorewood 59 – Shorecrest 21
@ Ballard
- Bainbridge 166.95
- Ballard 163.05
- Sehome 14165
- Chief Sealth 125.85
Vault
- Celyn Stermer, Ballard 8.8
- Siqi Talley, Bainbridge 8.5
- Morgan Derickx, Bainbridge 8.3
Bars
- Remi Rosencrans, Bainbridge 9.35
- Siqi Talley, Bainbridge 8.5
- Jordan Cucksey, Squalicum 7.95
Beam
- Skylar Walston, Sehome 8.95
- Remi Rosencrans, Bainbridge 8.8
- Jene Flittie, Sehome 8.6
Floor
- Remi Rosencrans, Bainbridge 9.55
2T. Siqi Talley Bainbridge & Juliana Jeffrey, Squalicum 9.5
All Around
- Remi Rosencrans, Bainbridge 35.9
- Celyn Stermer, Ballard 33.95
- Siqi Talley, Bainbridge 33.6
