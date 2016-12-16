Boys Basketball

Arlington 56, Meadowdale 43

At the end of three quarters, Meadowdale looked to be in the driver’s seat. But a fourth quarter eruption by Arlington senior Drew Bryson put the Eagles on top for good. Bryson scored 24 of his 28 points in the second half, with 14 points coming in the fourth quarter. Arlington scored 18 in the final frame, with the defense holding Meadowdale to only 4 points.

Redmond 59, Sammamish 50

A heroic fourth-quarter comeback by Sammamish fell short on Friday, as a 21-point barrage by the Thunderbirds was not enough to lock down their first win of the year. Redmond’s offense came out swinging, outscoring Sammamish 35-17 in the first half. But the T-Birds came to life, outscoring the Mustangs 33-24 in the second half. Despite the effort, they fell short in the comeback bid, and are now 0-5.

Girls Basketball

Marysville-Getchell 76, Mountlake Terrace 29

In a blowout victory over Mountlake Terrace, Marysville-Getchel dominated from the opening tip-off. Gabrielle and Madeline Grandbois accounted for all the points the Chargers would need, with a combined 39 points, outscoring their opponent by 10. The win is the second in the past two games for Marysville-Getchel, and pushes their record to 2-5 on the season.

South Kitsap 72, Graham-Kapowsin 7

In the drubbing of the season, South Kitsap absolutely dominated the Eagles. GK has lost five of its first six games of the season, and their average margin of defeat is 40 points.

Boys Wrestling

Monroe 49-Mt.Vernon 31 @ Mt.Vernon

106 Dylani Trujillo(M) dec. Gabriel Strong 13-5

113 Chad Pease(M) pinned Anthony Rodriquez 1:15

120 Double Forfeit

126 Logan Crossairt (MTV) dec. Joseph Littrell 12-1

132 Ethan Urban(M) FF

138 Taylor Ivy(M) pinned Alex Ayala 5:31

145 Joshua Troupe(MTV) pinned Nathan Bennett 2:12

152 Stephen Littrell(M) FF

160 Rory Felder(M) dec. Landon Edwards 7-1

170 Zach Cleave(MTV) dec. Hunter Harris 7-2

182 Isaac Cirillo(M) pinned Mo Arch 3:29

195 Andrew Munoz(MTV) pinned Ivan Valdovinos 2:24

220 Josh Felder(M) FF

285 Draven Hodgins(MTV) pinned Thomas Stiel

Ingraham 25, Roosevelt 39

195 – Spear Kajumulo(R) won by forfeit

220 – Sergio Martinez(I) pinned Patrick McGreevy(E) 1:53

285 – Double Forfeit

106 – Tony Chen(R) pinned Julian Collins(I) :20

113 – Double Forfeit

120 – BB Denton(I) won by forfeit

126 – Adriel Liau(I) maj dec Markus Teuton(R) 15-6

132 – Syles Carbine-Panchot(R) dec Grace Rabbitt-Burke(I) 9-3

138 – Simeon Lauder(I) pinned Mac Leiter(R) 3:09

145 – Justin Kyle(I) dec Zaquai McCray(R) 7-4

152 – Drew Weinberger(R) won by forfeit

160 – Jayden Slonniker(R) won by forfeit

170 – Rory Hayashi(R) pinned Joseph Lauder(I) 5:13

182 – Conrad Austin(R) won by forfeit

Ingraham 36, West Seattle 12

220 – Sergio Martinez(I) pinned James Applewhite(WS) 3:50

285 – Double Forfeit

106 – Julian Collins(I) won by forfeit

113 – Double Forfeit

120 – Adriel Liau(I) won by forfeit

126 – BB Denton(I) won by forfeit

132 – Double Forfeit

138 – Simeon Lauder(I) won by forfeit

145 – Justin Kyle(I) pinned Oliver Carlson(WS) 2:45

152 – Double Forfeit

160 – Double Forfeit

170 – Sam Blackett(WS) pinned Joseph Lauder(I) :23

182 – Miles Gionet(WS) won by forfeit

195 – Double Forfeit