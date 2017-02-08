The celebration to honor the inductees is Feb. 16 at the Washington Athletic Club. Tickets are $100 for individuals or $1,000 to purchase a table for 10 attendees.

Nate Robinson, who was signed Wednesday by the Delaware 87ers of the NBA’s D-League, is also headed to Seattle Public Schools’ new Hall of Fame. The district’s athletic department began in January announcing in small batches the 23 names for the inaugural class.

The former Rainier Beach star joins tennis pioneer Trish Bostrom (Chief Sealth), basketball standout Keith Harrell (Garfield), former Sonics general manager Bob Houbregs (Queen Anne), two-sport legend Earl Johnson (Ballard), and Olympic swimmer Lynn Colella (Nathan Hale) in the latest names released.

The first group announced were former Franklin basketball greats Jason Terry and Rhonda (Smith) Banchero, Olympic swimmer Rick Colella (Nathan Hale) and NFL running back Greg Lewis (Ingraham). William Jennings Coyle, the former quarterback and politician who graduated from Broadway High in 1908, will be honored posthumously.

