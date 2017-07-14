He'll join his brother Michael Porter Jr. and his father Michael Porter Sr. as part of a revamped Tigers team under first-year head coach Cuonzo Martin.

Jontay Porter will likely be playing alongside brother Michael Porter Jr. at the University of Missouri this season.

Porter, who along with his brother led Nathan Hale to state and national championships in their one season living in Seattle, told CBSSports.com that he plans to reclassify so he can be a freshman for the Tigers in the fall.

The 6-foot-11 forward, who is the No. 11 recruit in the Class of 2018, was committed to Washington, but he decommitted once the Huskies fired Lorenzo Romar in March and assistant coach Michael Porter Sr. was left without a job.

Jontay committed to Missouri in May, shortly after his dad was hired as an assistant coach by Cuonzo Martin and his brother (the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 20-17) committed to the Tigers.

Porter’s transcripts were approved by the NCAA last month, which would allow him to enroll this year, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. The paper said that Martin’s staff kept a scholarship reserved for Porter. He’ll be one of six newcomers for the Tigers for the upcoming season. Missouri’s recruiting class was already ranked No. 7 in the nation by Rivals.com before the addition of Porter.