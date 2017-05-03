After six seasons leading the Lions and a lifetime only living in the Puget Sound area, Selfridge opened spring football practices Monday with his new Greenhill team.

Casey Selfridge was able to make a lot happen with little resources when it came to Lakeside football this season. Now he’s testing his mettle with an abundance of resources as the new head football coach at Greenhill School, located north of Dallas in Addison, Texas.

While the private academic institutions have similarities in base admission costs (approximate $30,000) and total student enrollment (about 1,000), it’s unlikely Selfidge will have to forfeit any football games in Texas due to a lack of available players.

Lakeside forfeited once last season, often playing with 19 players. The Lions still reached postseason play, however, leading 22-0 against Meadowdale in the Class 3A tournament before losing 50-46 to advance.

Selfridge, who was hired at Lakeside in 2011, said he heard of the opening in Texas through the community of independent schools. The challenge of coaching an established football program in a football-crazed state appealed to him.

“The professional growth that can take place here; you could throw a dart and land at any college campus or great high-school program and learn some things that you only read about in the Northwest,” said Selfridge, who’s never lived outside the state of Washington. “The University of Washington has been a tremendous help in learning, but when you can go to TCU, Baylor, and all of the schools that are nearby, that’s awesome.”

It was the family aspect that cemented the move for Selfridge. He’ll also teach P.E. and be able to have lunch with his young daughters, who’ll attend Greenhill.

Selfridge is currently holding spring football practices with Greenhill. The first team meeting was Monday. The Hornets were 8-2 last season, playing in the Southwest Preparatory Conference, and return one of the top receivers in Class 3A in Kassidy Woods.

1st team meeting and practice in the books. Great energy and effort! pic.twitter.com/OA990rctBw — Casey Selfridge (@CoachSelfridge) May 1, 2017

Mike Lengel is expected to replace Selfridge on an interim bases at Lakeside for the 2017 season. The Lions graduated 12 seniors, but will return a quality quarterback in freshman Jack Dickinson.

“Lakeside is in a really good place,” said Selfridge, who’ll finish teaching his science course at Meadowdale before moving to Texas this summer. “That helped me with my decision because the success that we had (at Lakeside) had very little to do with me. That doesn’t change. It took six years, because they thought they needed magic bullets from the outside, then they realized they had it within them. That’s the cool thing.”