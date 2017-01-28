In total, 23 athletes will be inducted and celebrated Feb. 16 with a banquet at the Washington Athletic Club.

Seattle Public Schools’ athletic department erected its own Hall of Fame and announced Friday the inaugural inductees. The Class of 2017 will have 23 total members, the district unveiling the names in small groupings leading up to the February banquet.

The first names announced are former Franklin basketball greats Jason Terry and Rhonda (Smith) Banchero, Olympic swimmer Rick Colella (Nathan Hale) and NFL running back Greg Lewis (Ingraham). William Jennings Coyle, the former quarterback and politician who graduated from Broadway High in 1908, will be honored posthumously.

The celebration to honor the inductees is scheduled for Feb. 16 at the Washington Athletic Club. Tickets are $100 for individuals or $1,000 to purchase a table for 10 attendees.