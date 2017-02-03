Torrey Meyers, who was also part of the staff at the University of Washington, takes over the football program at the new school in the Northshore School District.

North Creek will open this fall as the second high school in the city of Bothell, swiping about 450 students from the namesake school’s campus. Dubbed the Jaguars, the new school began taking its athletic shape in January by hiring Torrey Myers as its first football coach.

Myers, 37, returns to coaching high-school football after working the past two years as an offensive staff assistant for the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens. He worked with running backs coach Thomas Hammock. Myers also was an assistant at the University of Montana (2013-14), the University of Washington (2008-12) and Western Washington (2007).

“The reason I started coaching initially was because I was an average student who wasn’t very motivated,” said Myers, who was a starter at wide receiver at Western New Mexico. “Football brought everything out of me and all of a sudden I was really interested in school and found out I could be really good at school.

“Everything that football did as a positive for me, I want to help young men have that same experience. … In college, you sort of have that same affect, but on a limited basis, they’re more grown up and still need guidance, but hopefully not as much. In professional football, Steve Smith is the same age I am. How much influence I’m going to have over his life is very minimal. So, I missed the interactions you have with high-school kids.”

Myers did an online search to find the position. His wife Angie is a UW grad and the couple wanted to return to the Pacific Northwest over Torrey’s Southwest roots. North Creek being a completely new school was equally enticing to the couple, who also have a newborn daughter.

Keeping within the school’s purple and silver colors, Myers is currently ordering everything from uniforms to air pumps for the footballs. He plans to move his family from Maryland by April and is using his vast network of coaching peers to comprise a staff.

“There’s literally nothing there to start from,” said Myers, who’s only seen the school on YouTube and interviewed via teleconference.

North Creek is one of four high schools in the Northshore School District. It will play home games at Pop Keeney Stadium and compete in KingCo 4A, which is regarded as one of the toughest league in the state.

It advanced four teams to the 2016 state tournament. And only twice since 2004 has the league not had a representative in the championship game. Bothell was the conference’s last champ, winning the state title in 2014.

The Cougars likely will supply the Jaguars with most of their talent for the inaugural season. Bothell coach Tom Bainter said half of this year’s undefeated sophomore team will attend North Creek along with 60 percent of the freshman team, which finished at 8-1.

“Absolutely there’s going to be a natural rivalry,” said Bainter, whose offseason workouts include those expected Jaguar players. “It’s different. I think it’ll certainly have a better feel to it after they’ve had a year in their system and it becomes a natural separation. But I’m excited for the kids at North Creek.”

Myers and Bainter have a little history. While coaching at Montana and UW, Myers recruited kids who played for Bothell. None were signed, however, due to coaching changes at the colleges.

North Creek athletic director Eric McDowell also recently announced Tony Olney as the Jaguars’ boys golf coach and Richard Abiador as volleyball coach.

Olney is a veteran coach and trainer for the Positive Coaching Alliance where he’s conducted clinics to optimize player performance. Abiador has coached and played volleyball for 20 years internationally.

“The cool part about football is it usually is the face of the school and we look forward to being that,” Myers said. “For now, we’re just trying to hit the ground running.”