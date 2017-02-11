Malcolm Cola had 32 points and 15 rebounds as the Eagles took down the Chargers 88-72 at the Class 4A West Central/Southwest bi-district tournament.

TACOMA — The Federal Way boys basketball team has not taken kindly to losing.

In the two games since the Eagles suffered their first loss in over two years, Federal Way has recaptured its winning ways in dominant fashion. The Eagles have outscored their last two opponents by 47, including Federal Way’s 88-72 victory over Kentridge Saturday afternoon in the Class 4A West Central/Southwest bi-district quarterfinals at Mount Tahoma High School.

The victory guarantees Federal Way at least a top-four finish in the bi-district tournament and a regional berth. By virtue of their No. 4 standing in the WIAA first RPI standings, the Eagles are assured of at least one game at the state tournament next month.

“It never gets old,” Federal Way coach Jerome Collins said of clinching the state berth. “It’s what we live for. The regular season, we’re trying to build and get better and better each day. … It’s a different season once the playoff hits.”

Malcolm Cola was the star for Federal Way (22-1) with the senior netting 32 points and grabbing 15 rebounds. The 6-foot-7 Cola also blocked four shots.

“Malcolm was a man among boys,” Collins said. “He really controlled the paint offensively and defensively. He did an excellent job posting up.”

Cola echoed his coach’s sentiments about coming back strong from the 69-59 loss to Kentwood on Feb. 4, which ended a streak of 63 consecutive wins for the Eagles — a Class 4A state record and then the longest-active streak in the nation.

“That loss, it’s not a playoff loss so it didn’t mean that we were out,” Cola said. “We don’t like to lose at all. … After that loss, we were on to the next one.

“It’s playoff time so you’ve got to take it to another level and play with all the energy that you have.”

Along with Cola, Etan Collins (15 points) and Jaden McDaniels (13 points) also posted double-doubles for Federal Way

“I thought they really controlled the paint,” Collins said. “ … Those three guys really anchored us this afternoon.”

Marcus Stephens added 18 for the Eagles, who will face Curtis in a semifinal at 6 p.m. Thursday at Mount Tahoma High School.

Federal Way is hoping to build another impressive winning streak — through at least March as the Eagles go for a third consecutive Class 4A state title.

“We have a lot of pride and tradition,” Collins said. “We don’t take losing easily. We’d love to be undefeated now, but we’re not. I thought we did a good job of refocusing and going to work. … The wins will take care of themselves. We have to be accountable to each other and do what we’re coached to do. I like the bounce back and I thought we’ve established ourselves and have done some good things.”

Senior Markel Banks led Kentridge (15-8) with 28 points. Fellow senior AJ Chappell added 25 for the Chargers, who will face the winner of Mount Rainier-Auburn Riverside in a loser-out game at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday at Rogers High School.

Notes

• John Moore scored 18 points to help lead Curtis (20-2) to a regional berth by beating Enumclaw 57-47. The Vikings have made it to regionals for the seventh year in a row. Freshman Peter Erickson led Enumclaw (14-9) with 17 points. The Hornets play the winner of Auburn-Olympia in a loser-out game at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Rogers High School.