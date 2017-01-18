The undefeated state powers easily earn the top spot in the weekly poll of media across the state.

Seattle Times high school sports coordinator
 

Class 4A
School Record Points Last Week
1. Federal Way (11) 16-0 110 1
2. Gonzaga Prep 12-1 98 2
3. Union 10-2 86 3
4. Kentwood 15-2 63 6
5. Ferris 11-3 56 5
(tie)Curtis 12-2 56 7
7. Davis 11-3 40 4
8. Glacier Peak 13-1 38 8
9. Central Valley 11-3 35 9
10. Bothell 12-3 8 10
Others receiving votes: Emerald Ridge 5. Lewis and Clark 4. Moses Lake 2. Kennedy 2. Kentridge 2.
 

Class 3A
School Record Points Last Week
1. Nathan Hale (11) 14-0 110 1
2. Garfield 13-2 98 2
3. Lincoln 14-0 85 T3
4. Rainier Beach 10-3 61 T3
5. Stanwood 14-1 57 7
6. West Seattle 12-4 55 6
7. Shadle Park 11-2 46 5
8. Cleveland 12-4 39 8
9. Shorecrest 13-1 25 T10
10. Seattle Prep 12-3 17 T10
Others receiving votes: Kamiakin 5. Bellevue 3. Kelso 2. Prairie 2.

 

Class 2A
School Record Points Last Week
1. Anacortes (7) 11-2 102 1
2. Clarkston (1) 11-2 96 T2
3. Foss (3) 11-5 87 4
4. Mark Morris 9-3 77 T2
5. Selah 12-2 71 5
6. River Ridge 12-4 48 6
7. North Kitsap 13-2 38 T8
8. Tumwater 9-4 29 10
9. Lynden 9-4 20 NR
10. Bellingham 11-3 17 7
Others receiving votes: Pullman 12. Prosser 4. Liberty (Renton) 2. Olympic 1. Ephrata 1.
 

Class 1A
School Record Points Last Week
1. Zillah (7) 12-0 106 1
2. Freeman (2) 13-1 96 2
3. King’s (2) 13-3 94 3
4. Lynden Christian 11-3 71 4
5. Medical Lake 11-3 64 5
6. Mount Baker 11-3 56 6
7. Northwest School 10-1 43 8
8. LaCenter 8-2 32 9
9. Chelan 9-4 25 7
10. Seattle Academy 9-5 4 NR
(tie)Granger 10-5 4 NR
Others receiving votes: Bear Creek School 3. Warden 3. Overlake School 1. River View 1.
 

Class 2B
School Record Points Last Week
1. Life Christian Academy (3) 14-1 90 T1
2. Kittitas (4) 11-0 88 T1
3. Napavine (1) 11-0 83 3
4. Brewster 13-1 65 5
5. NW Christian (Colbert) (2) 12-1 61 4
6. Adna 10-3 53 6
7. DeSales 9-2 33 9
8. Toutle Lake 9-3 20 8
9. Ilwaco 12-3 19 7
10. Chief Leschi 12-4 11 NR
Others receiving votes: Northwest Christian (Lacey) 9. St. George’s 7. LaConner 4. Manson 2. Colfax 2. Toledo 2. Orcas Island 1.
 

Class 1B
School Record Points Last Week
1. Lummi (10) 11-1 100 1
2. Sunnyside Christian 10-1 87 2
3. Taholah 11-1 76 3
4. Almira Coulee-Hartline 13-2 59 6
5. Pomeroy 10-1 57 5
6. Yakama Tribal 9-3 53 4
7. Muckleshoot Tribal School 7-2 36 7
8. Neah Bay 9-3 29 9
9. Cedar Park Christian (MLT) 13-3 28 8
10. Puget Sound Adventist 9-3 5 NR
(tie)Bickleton 5-2 5 NR
(tie)Wellpinit 11-3 5 NR
Others receiving votes: Prescott 4. Selkirk 4. Mt. Rainier Lutheran 2.
Nathan Joyce: njoyce@seattletimes.com.