The undefeated state powers easily earn the top spot in the weekly poll of media across the state.
|Class 4A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last Week
|1. Federal Way (11)
|16-0
|110
|1
|2. Gonzaga Prep
|12-1
|98
|2
|3. Union
|10-2
|86
|3
|4. Kentwood
|15-2
|63
|6
|5. Ferris
|11-3
|56
|5
|(tie)Curtis
|12-2
|56
|7
|7. Davis
|11-3
|40
|4
|8. Glacier Peak
|13-1
|38
|8
|9. Central Valley
|11-3
|35
|9
|10. Bothell
|12-3
|8
|10
Others receiving votes: Emerald Ridge 5. Lewis and Clark 4. Moses Lake 2. Kennedy 2. Kentridge 2.
|Class 3A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last Week
|1. Nathan Hale (11)
|14-0
|110
|1
|2. Garfield
|13-2
|98
|2
|3. Lincoln
|14-0
|85
|T3
|4. Rainier Beach
|10-3
|61
|T3
|5. Stanwood
|14-1
|57
|7
|6. West Seattle
|12-4
|55
|6
|7. Shadle Park
|11-2
|46
|5
|8. Cleveland
|12-4
|39
|8
|9. Shorecrest
|13-1
|25
|T10
|10. Seattle Prep
|12-3
|17
|T10
Others receiving votes: Kamiakin 5. Bellevue 3. Kelso 2. Prairie 2.
|Class 2A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last Week
|1. Anacortes (7)
|11-2
|102
|1
|2. Clarkston (1)
|11-2
|96
|T2
|3. Foss (3)
|11-5
|87
|4
|4. Mark Morris
|9-3
|77
|T2
|5. Selah
|12-2
|71
|5
|6. River Ridge
|12-4
|48
|6
|7. North Kitsap
|13-2
|38
|T8
|8. Tumwater
|9-4
|29
|10
|9. Lynden
|9-4
|20
|NR
|10. Bellingham
|11-3
|17
|7
Others receiving votes: Pullman 12. Prosser 4. Liberty (Renton) 2. Olympic 1. Ephrata 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last Week
|1. Zillah (7)
|12-0
|106
|1
|2. Freeman (2)
|13-1
|96
|2
|3. King’s (2)
|13-3
|94
|3
|4. Lynden Christian
|11-3
|71
|4
|5. Medical Lake
|11-3
|64
|5
|6. Mount Baker
|11-3
|56
|6
|7. Northwest School
|10-1
|43
|8
|8. LaCenter
|8-2
|32
|9
|9. Chelan
|9-4
|25
|7
|10. Seattle Academy
|9-5
|4
|NR
|(tie)Granger
|10-5
|4
|NR
Others receiving votes: Bear Creek School 3. Warden 3. Overlake School 1. River View 1.
|Class 2B
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last Week
|1. Life Christian Academy (3)
|14-1
|90
|T1
|2. Kittitas (4)
|11-0
|88
|T1
|3. Napavine (1)
|11-0
|83
|3
|4. Brewster
|13-1
|65
|5
|5. NW Christian (Colbert) (2)
|12-1
|61
|4
|6. Adna
|10-3
|53
|6
|7. DeSales
|9-2
|33
|9
|8. Toutle Lake
|9-3
|20
|8
|9. Ilwaco
|12-3
|19
|7
|10. Chief Leschi
|12-4
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: Northwest Christian (Lacey) 9. St. George’s 7. LaConner 4. Manson 2. Colfax 2. Toledo 2. Orcas Island 1.
|Class 1B
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last Week
|1. Lummi (10)
|11-1
|100
|1
|2. Sunnyside Christian
|10-1
|87
|2
|3. Taholah
|11-1
|76
|3
|4. Almira Coulee-Hartline
|13-2
|59
|6
|5. Pomeroy
|10-1
|57
|5
|6. Yakama Tribal
|9-3
|53
|4
|7. Muckleshoot Tribal School
|7-2
|36
|7
|8. Neah Bay
|9-3
|29
|9
|9. Cedar Park Christian (MLT)
|13-3
|28
|8
|10. Puget Sound Adventist
|9-3
|5
|NR
|(tie)Bickleton
|5-2
|5
|NR
|(tie)Wellpinit
|11-3
|5
|NR
Others receiving votes: Prescott 4. Selkirk 4. Mt. Rainier Lutheran 2.View Comments
