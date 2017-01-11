The two state powers were unanimous picks from a panel of sports writers across the state.

The first Associated Press state basketball poll was released Wednesday. This poll is voted upon by a panel of sports media across the state.

 

Class 4A
School Record Points
1. Federal Way (10) 12-0 100
2. Gonzaga Prep 11-1 84
3. Union 9-2 70
4. Davis 10-2 61
5. Ferris 9-3 56
6. Kentwood 11-2 55
7. Curtis 10-1 32
8. Glacier Peak 11-1 30
9. Central Valley 9-3 24
10. Bothell 10-2 19
Others receiving votes: Emerald Ridge 4. Kentridge 4. Richland 3. Skyview 3. Lewis and Clark 2. Auburn 2. Skyline 1.

 

Class 3A
School Record Points
1. Nathan Hale (10) 11-0 100
2. Garfield 11-2 89
3. Lincoln 11-0 68
(tie)Rainier Beach 6-2 68
5. Shadle Park 10-1 59
6. West Seattle 8-4 38
7. Stanwood 11-1 37
8. Cleveland 8-3 18
9. Bellevue 9-2 15
10. Shorecrest 11-1 10
(tie) Seattle Prep 10-2 10
Others receiving votes: Wilson, Woodrow 8. Squalicum 6. Timberline 5. Capital 4. Prairie 4. Kelso 3. O’Dea 3. Shorewood 2. Kamiakin 2. Eastside Catholic 1.

 

Class 2A
School Record Points
1. Anacortes (3) 9-2 87
2. Clarkston (2) 10-2 83
(tie)Mark Morris (1) 8-3 83
4. Foss (4) 8-4 74
5. Selah (1) 10-2 70
6. River Ridge 9-4 42
7. Bellingham 11-1 36
8. North Kitsap 11-2 32
(tie)Pullman 9-3 32
10. Tumwater 8-4 19
Others receiving votes: Lynden 12. Kingston 11. Liberty (Renton) 6. Wapato 6. Olympic 6. East Valley (Spokane) 3. Prosser 2. W. F. West 1.

 

Class 1A
School Record Points
1. Zillah (4) 9-0 92
2. Freeman (2) 10-1 85
3. King’s (4) 11-2 79
4. Lynden Christian 10-2 75
5. Medical Lake 9-2 59
6. Mount Baker 10-2 36
7. Chelan 8-3 33
8. Northwest School 7-1 30
9. LaCenter 7-2 29
10. Bear Creek School 7-1 8
Others receiving votes: Granger 6. Seattle Academy 5. Seattle Christian 4. Warden 3. River View 2. Newport 2. Forks 1. Overlake School 1.

Class 2B
School Record Points
1. Kittitas (2) 9-0 78
(tie)Life Christian Academy (3) 13-1 78
3. Napavine (1) 10-0 75
4. NW Christian (Colbert) (2) 6-1 60
5. Brewster 11-1 55
6. Adna 8-3 40
7. Ilwaco 12-1 32
8. Toutle Lake 9-2 22
9. DeSales 7-2 13
10. St. George’s 6-5 8
Others receiving votes: Manson 6. White Swan 4. Orcas Island 4. Auburn Adventist Academy 3. Toledo 3. Chief Leschi 3. Kalama 1.

 

Class 1B
School Record Points
1. Lummi (8) 7-0 80
2. Sunnyside Christian 8-1 64
3. Taholah 9-1 54
4. Yakama Tribal 7-3 47
5. Pomeroy 5-0 45
6. Almira Coulee-Hartline 11-2 33
7. Muckleshoot Tribal School 5-2 28
8. Cedar Park Christian (MLT) 10-3 20
9. Neah Bay 6-3 18
10. Prescott 6-3 13
Others receiving votes: Puget Sound Adventist 12. Wellpinit 8. Colton 7. Waitsburg-Prescott 4. Garfield-Palouse 3. Selkirk 2. Tacoma Baptist 2.