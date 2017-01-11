The two state powers were unanimous picks from a panel of sports writers across the state.
The first Associated Press state basketball poll was released Wednesday. This poll is voted upon by a panel of sports media across the state.
|Class 4A
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. Federal Way (10)
|12-0
|100
|2. Gonzaga Prep
|11-1
|84
|3. Union
|9-2
|70
|4. Davis
|10-2
|61
|5. Ferris
|9-3
|56
|6. Kentwood
|11-2
|55
|7. Curtis
|10-1
|32
|8. Glacier Peak
|11-1
|30
|9. Central Valley
|9-3
|24
|10. Bothell
|10-2
|19
Others receiving votes: Emerald Ridge 4. Kentridge 4. Richland 3. Skyview 3. Lewis and Clark 2. Auburn 2. Skyline 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. Nathan Hale (10)
|11-0
|100
|2. Garfield
|11-2
|89
|3. Lincoln
|11-0
|68
|(tie)Rainier Beach
|6-2
|68
|5. Shadle Park
|10-1
|59
|6. West Seattle
|8-4
|38
|7. Stanwood
|11-1
|37
|8. Cleveland
|8-3
|18
|9. Bellevue
|9-2
|15
|10. Shorecrest
|11-1
|10
|(tie) Seattle Prep
|10-2
|10
Others receiving votes: Wilson, Woodrow 8. Squalicum 6. Timberline 5. Capital 4. Prairie 4. Kelso 3. O’Dea 3. Shorewood 2. Kamiakin 2. Eastside Catholic 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. Anacortes (3)
|9-2
|87
|2. Clarkston (2)
|10-2
|83
|(tie)Mark Morris (1)
|8-3
|83
|4. Foss (4)
|8-4
|74
|5. Selah (1)
|10-2
|70
|6. River Ridge
|9-4
|42
|7. Bellingham
|11-1
|36
|8. North Kitsap
|11-2
|32
|(tie)Pullman
|9-3
|32
|10. Tumwater
|8-4
|19
Others receiving votes: Lynden 12. Kingston 11. Liberty (Renton) 6. Wapato 6. Olympic 6. East Valley (Spokane) 3. Prosser 2. W. F. West 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. Zillah (4)
|9-0
|92
|2. Freeman (2)
|10-1
|85
|3. King’s (4)
|11-2
|79
|4. Lynden Christian
|10-2
|75
|5. Medical Lake
|9-2
|59
|6. Mount Baker
|10-2
|36
|7. Chelan
|8-3
|33
|8. Northwest School
|7-1
|30
|9. LaCenter
|7-2
|29
|10. Bear Creek School
|7-1
|8
Others receiving votes: Granger 6. Seattle Academy 5. Seattle Christian 4. Warden 3. River View 2. Newport 2. Forks 1. Overlake School 1.
|Class 2B
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. Kittitas (2)
|9-0
|78
|(tie)Life Christian Academy (3)
|13-1
|78
|3. Napavine (1)
|10-0
|75
|4. NW Christian (Colbert) (2)
|6-1
|60
|5. Brewster
|11-1
|55
|6. Adna
|8-3
|40
|7. Ilwaco
|12-1
|32
|8. Toutle Lake
|9-2
|22
|9. DeSales
|7-2
|13
|10. St. George’s
|6-5
|8
Others receiving votes: Manson 6. White Swan 4. Orcas Island 4. Auburn Adventist Academy 3. Toledo 3. Chief Leschi 3. Kalama 1.
|Class 1B
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. Lummi (8)
|7-0
|80
|2. Sunnyside Christian
|8-1
|64
|3. Taholah
|9-1
|54
|4. Yakama Tribal
|7-3
|47
|5. Pomeroy
|5-0
|45
|6. Almira Coulee-Hartline
|11-2
|33
|7. Muckleshoot Tribal School
|5-2
|28
|8. Cedar Park Christian (MLT)
|10-3
|20
|9. Neah Bay
|6-3
|18
|10. Prescott
|6-3
|13
Others receiving votes: Puget Sound Adventist 12. Wellpinit 8. Colton 7. Waitsburg-Prescott 4. Garfield-Palouse 3. Selkirk 2. Tacoma Baptist 2.
