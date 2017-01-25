The top teams in each classification largely remained the same this week, except Clarkston which takes the top spot in Class 2A.
|Class 4A
|School
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last Week
|1. Federal Way (10)
|19-0
|100
|1
|2. Gonzaga Prep
|15-1
|89
|2
|3. Union
|14-2
|81
|3
|4. Kentwood
|17-2
|64
|4
|5. Ferris
|13-3
|49
|T5
|6. Curtis
|16-2
|44
|T5
|7. Davis
|12-3
|43
|7
|8. Glacier Peak
|14-1
|34
|8
|9. Central Valley
|12-4
|26
|9
|10. Bothell
|13-4
|10
|10
|Class 3A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last Week
|1. Nathan Hale (10)
|16-0
|100
|1
|2. Garfield
|15-2
|89
|2
|3. Lincoln
|16-0
|77
|3
|4. Rainier Beach
|12-3
|70
|4
|5. West Seattle
|14-4
|48
|6
|6. Stanwood
|14-1
|44
|5
|(tie)Shadle Park
|13-3
|44
|7
|8. Seattle Prep
|13-4
|27
|10
|9. Shorecrest
|15-1
|20
|9
|10. Cleveland
|14-4
|18
|8
Others receiving votes: Capital 6. Prairie 2. Wilson, Woodrow 2. Squalicum 1. Kamiakin 1. Kelso 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last Week
|1. Clarkston (2)
|14-2
|100
|2
|2. Foss (4)
|14-5
|96
|3
|(tie)Anacortes (5)
|13-2
|96
|1
|4. Mark Morris
|10-4
|77
|4
|5. Selah
|13-3
|53
|5
|6. North Kitsap
|15-2
|39
|7
|7. Lynden
|10-4
|38
|9
|8. Tumwater
|11-4
|30
|8
|9. River Ridge
|12-6
|27
|6
|10. Pullman
|11-4
|18
|NR
|Class 1A
|School
|Record
|Points
|LastWeek
|1. Zillah (6)
|14-1
|100
|1
|2. Freeman (2)
|16-1
|93
|2
|3. King’s (3)
|13-3
|90
|3
|4. Lynden Christian
|12-4
|77
|4
|5. Mount Baker
|13-3
|56
|6
|6. Northwest School
|12-2
|45
|7
|7. LaCenter
|9-3
|37
|8
|8. Medical Lake
|12-5
|36
|5
|9. Chelan
|11-4
|33
|9
|10. Seattle Academy
|10-5
|15
|T10
Others receiving votes: Overlake School 8. Granger 5. Wahluke 5. Warden 5.
|Class 2B
|School
|Record
|PointsLastWeek
|1. Life Christian Academy (7)
|17-1
|95
|1
|2. Napavine (1)
|14-0
|83
|3
|3. Kittitas
|13-0
|82
|2
|4. Northwest Christian(Col)(2)
|14-1
|71
|5
|5. Brewster
|16-1
|68
|4
|6. Adna
|12-3
|51
|6
|7. DeSales
|12-3
|26
|7
|8. Toutle Lake
|11-4
|25
|8
|9. Ilwaco
|14-4
|18
|9
|10. Chief Leschi
|14-4
|9
|10
|Others receiving votes: Toledo 8. Oroville 7. Manson 3. St. George’s 2. White Swan 1. Colfax 1.
|Class 1B
|School
|Record
|Points
|LastWeek
|1. Lummi (6)
|13-2
|84
|1
|2. Sunnyside Christian (2)
|12-1
|76
|2
|3. Almira Coulee-Hartline
|15-2
|62
|4
|4. Taholah
|13-2
|56
|3
|5. Yakama Tribal
|13-4
|48
|6
|6. Neah Bay (1)
|14-3
|47
|8
|7. Pomeroy
|14-1
|39
|5
|8. Cedar Park Christian (MLT)
|13-3
|26
|9
|9. Muckleshoot Tribal School
|9-3
|22
|7
|10. Puget Sound Adventist
|11-4
|16
|T10
