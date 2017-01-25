The top teams in each classification largely remained the same this week, except Clarkston which takes the top spot in Class 2A.

Share story

By
Seattle Times high school sports coordinator

 

Class 4A
School
School Record Points Last Week
1. Federal Way (10) 19-0 100 1
2. Gonzaga Prep 15-1 89 2
3. Union 14-2 81 3
4. Kentwood 17-2 64 4
5. Ferris 13-3 49 T5
6. Curtis 16-2 44 T5
7. Davis 12-3 43 7
8. Glacier Peak 14-1 34 8
9. Central Valley 12-4 26 9
10. Bothell 13-4 10 10
Class 3A
School Record Points Last Week
1. Nathan Hale (10) 16-0 100 1
2. Garfield 15-2 89 2
3. Lincoln 16-0 77 3
4. Rainier Beach 12-3 70 4
5. West Seattle 14-4 48 6
6. Stanwood 14-1 44 5
(tie)Shadle Park 13-3 44 7
8. Seattle Prep 13-4 27 10
9. Shorecrest 15-1 20 9
10. Cleveland 14-4 18 8
Others receiving votes: Capital 6. Prairie 2. Wilson, Woodrow 2. Squalicum 1. Kamiakin 1. Kelso 1.

 

 

Class 2A
School Record Points Last Week
1. Clarkston (2) 14-2 100 2
2. Foss (4) 14-5 96 3
(tie)Anacortes (5) 13-2 96 1
4. Mark Morris 10-4 77 4
5. Selah 13-3 53 5
6. North Kitsap 15-2 39 7
7. Lynden 10-4 38 9
8. Tumwater 11-4 30 8
9. River Ridge 12-6 27 6
10. Pullman 11-4 18 NR
Class 1A
School Record Points LastWeek
1. Zillah (6) 14-1 100 1
2. Freeman (2) 16-1 93 2
3. King’s (3) 13-3 90 3
4. Lynden Christian 12-4 77 4
5. Mount Baker 13-3 56 6
6. Northwest School 12-2 45 7
7. LaCenter 9-3 37 8
8. Medical Lake 12-5 36 5
9. Chelan 11-4 33 9
10. Seattle Academy 10-5 15 T10
Others receiving votes: Overlake School 8. Granger 5. Wahluke 5. Warden 5.

 

Class 2B
School Record PointsLastWeek
1. Life Christian Academy (7) 17-1 95 1
2. Napavine (1) 14-0 83 3
3. Kittitas 13-0 82 2
4. Northwest Christian(Col)(2) 14-1 71 5
5. Brewster 16-1 68 4
6. Adna 12-3 51 6
7. DeSales 12-3 26 7
8. Toutle Lake 11-4 25 8
9. Ilwaco 14-4 18 9
10. Chief Leschi 14-4 9 10
Others receiving votes: Toledo 8. Oroville 7. Manson 3. St. George’s 2. White Swan 1. Colfax 1.
Class 1B
School Record Points LastWeek
1. Lummi (6) 13-2 84 1
2. Sunnyside Christian (2) 12-1 76 2
3. Almira Coulee-Hartline 15-2 62 4
4. Taholah 13-2 56 3
5. Yakama Tribal 13-4 48 6
6. Neah Bay (1) 14-3 47 8
7. Pomeroy 14-1 39 5
8. Cedar Park Christian (MLT) 13-3 26 9
9. Muckleshoot Tribal School 9-3 22 7
10. Puget Sound Adventist 11-4 16 T10

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.
Nathan Joyce: njoyce@seattletimes.com.