The state basketball rankings stay stable near the top, but there's been some jockeying for position behind the top teams.

The latest Seattle Times boys and girls state basketball rankings have seen teams stay stable at the top over the last week.

Two-time defending state champ Federal Way tops the Class 4A boys rankings. New superpower Nathan Hale leads six Metro League teams in the Class 3A rankings.

For the girls, Central Valley continues to stay atop the Class 4A rankings. Blanchet tops the Class 3A rankings, keeping the Metro atop both polls.

Seattle Times Class 4A Boys Power Rankings

Seattle Times Class 3A Boys Power Rankings

Seattle Times Class 4A Girls Power Rankings

Seattle Times Class 3A Girls Power Rankings