All four teams survived holiday tournaments undefeated and return to league play this week.

As high-school basketball players return from the holiday break, they’ll find The Seattle Times state basketball rankings mostly the same — at least at the top.

Federal Way (4A) and Nathan Hale (3A) still lead the boys rankings with their unbeaten records.

Central Valley (4A) and Bishop Blanchet (3A) still lead the girls rankings with their unbeaten records.

Teams return to league play this week. They’re a few big games coming up early in the week that could impact the rankings. In Class 4A, the No. 3 Kentwood boys play No. 9 Kentridge. In girls, top-ranked Blanchet plays No. 8 Rainier Beach.

Seattle Times Class 4A Boys Power Rankings

Seattle Times Class 3A Boys Power Rankings

Seattle Times Class 4A Girls Power Rankings

Seattle Times Class 3A Girls Power Rankings