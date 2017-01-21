The Eagles have won 61 straight games, surpassing Ferris High School's record of 59 set from 2006-08.

Federal Way broke the Class 4A state record for consecutive wins Wednesday. The Eagles have won 61 straight games, surpassing Ferris’ record of 59 set from 2006-08. According to MaxPreps, Federal Way now has the longest active winning streak in the nation.

The Eagles, ranked No. 1 in its classification, want to play the other top teams in the state. Naturally that means Nathan Hale, which is regarded as the best team in the nation. The Raiders (15-0) play in Class 3A, so a sanctioned game against the Eagles (18-0) this season is unlikely.

“I feel like we’re the best team in the state,” Federal Way senior guard Marcus Stephens said recently. “I know a lot of guys on the (Hale) team. When we connect, we’re all competitive, so I’ve gotten into plenty of arguments about the topic.”

Federal Way’s last loss was against Bellevue, 80-58, in 2015.

“I took responsibility for that loss because we played four games in six nights at that time,” Federal Way coach Jerome Collins said. “We didn’t press or run anything, a lot of people don’t know that.”

Collins admits he’d like to play Hale, too, “but our focus was as it is now, win the next game.”

“I told them that this is something they will be able to take with them and have forever,” Collins told the Federal Way Mirror about the streak. “It might not be sinking in right now, but it will.”