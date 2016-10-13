Former coach left after one season to be a grad assistant at Northern Arizona University.

Holy Names Academy announced Wednesday it named Emily McKenzie as its varsity basketball coach for the

2017 season. A 2001 graduate and former player at the academy, McKenzie is currently the academic mentor and school counselor.

McKenzie won back-to-back Metro League championships for Holy Names as a player on the 1999 and 2000 teams. She went on to play at Seattle U. (2001-04) before landing at Lakeside School as its girls coach for 10 seasons.

Prior to McKenzie’s return, the Holy Names program won three District titles and the 2011 Class 3A state championship.

McKenzie succeeds Amy Donovan, who coached the Cougars for one year before accepting a position as a grad assistant at Northern Arizona University. Donovan coached HNA to a 15-9 record and a regional appearance.



The Cougars open their 2016-17 season at Ballard on Dec. 2.