The Warriors lost twice to the Thunderbirds during the regular season, but behind ace Nick Hull, E-W claims Northwest District title 2-1.

It took three tries this season for the Edmonds-Woodway baseball team to beat Shorewood.

Fortunately for the Warriors, the win came in the district championship game.

Behind the arm of senior Nick Hull, a motivated Edmonds-Woodway squad topped Shorewood 2-1 in a pitcher’s duel to win the Class 3A Northwest District title Saturday afternoon at Meridian Fields in Shoreline.

“It feels amazing,” Edmonds-Woodway coach Dan Somoza said. “This team has battled all year long. We’ve played in a ton of close games and this one was no different. … We’re really excited. I think this is our first district title for baseball for Edmonds-Woodway.”

Shorewood (17-6) closed out its regular season with back-to-back, two-run victories against Edmonds-Woodway (17-6) on May 1-2. But the Warriors had a one-game advantage in the league standings heading to the district tournament.

“We really wanted to get them this time,” Hull said.

Hull finished with seven strikeouts and scattered six hits. The right-hander got out of a bases-loaded jam in the second inning and pitched out of trouble again in the top of the sixth.

“Nick was outstanding. He pitched great,” Somoza said. “They had bases loaded, no outs; who gets out of that?”

Junior Jacob Kitchen led the way for the Edmonds-Woodway offense with a dribbler down the third baseline to score the Warriors’ first run in the third. In the fifth inning, he reached base on another infield single that scored what turned out to be the game-winning run.

“I thought it would be a really close game and it was,” said Wyatt Tonkin, the Shorewood coach. “Both the balls they scored runs on went a total of, what, 60 feet? The breaks just didn’t go our way.”

Shorewood senior Will Smith also had a strong day on the mound. Smith finished with seven strikeouts.

Smith batted 2 for 3 and accounted for the Thunderbirds’ lone run on an RBI single in the fourth to score Jake Fredrickson (2 for 2).

Both teams advance to the Class 3A state tournament which begins at regional sites Saturday. Edmonds-Woodway, which will play in Mount Vernon at 1 p.m. next Saturday, returns to the state for the first time since 2012.

The Thunderbirds advance to the state tournament for the third time in the past four years. Shorewood, which plays next at 10 a.m. Saturday at Curtis High School, placed second at state in 2015 and fourth at the 2014 tournament.

Losing in the district title game has worked out well for Shorewood in the past.

“The last two times that we made it to the state championship we didn’t win the district,” Tonkin said. “It could be all right.”