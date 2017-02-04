The Warriors had 15 wrestlers qualify for the finals and five win titles to cruise to the team title.

The sheer numbers were overwhelming.

The depth of the Edmonds-Woodway High School wrestling team was unparalleled, and it showed as the Warriors opened postseason action.

Edmonds-Woodway, with 15 wrestlers qualifying for the finals and five individual champions, ran away with the Wesco 3A South Division sub-regional wrestling tournament Saturday at Edmonds-Woodway High School.

Senior Anthony Lindamood was particularly impressive, scoring a pair of quick pins and a technical fall over teammate Jack Tillman for the 152-pound crown. Lindamood was one of 22 Warrior wrestlers to qualify for next weekend’s Class 3A Region III tourney at Everett High School.

“Having guys on the team that can place at events like this and being guys I can wrestle against (in practice) just helps further my wrestling ability,” said Lindamood, who is 31-4 and hoping to become more than just a state participant like last season. “I’m wrestling a bunch of different types of people, guys of different sizes. You’re wrestling good people every day. You don’t really have a slack match.

“Even our first-year wrestlers were able to wrestle 20-30 matches this year. There’s just no slacking. You have to keep going and going and going.”

The Warriors piled up 428 points, well ahead of runner-up Meadowdale and its 207.5 points. There were four all-Warrior finals.

Winning individual crowns were Jinsung Lee (120), Salihou Fatty (132), Abdoulie Jatta (170) and Generous Yeh (220). Fatty hiked his record to 40-8 and Yeh improved to 30-9.

E-W coach Brian Alfi knows the challenges of regionals will rise up a notch with the likes of Arlington and Kamiakin of Kennewick competing next weekend. But for now the Warriors, who started with 60 wrestlers this season, will enjoy the first hurdle cleared.

“Having that opportunity to win districts is great, and you don’t really want to look ahead, but you’re wanting to position yourself in a better spot for next weekend,” Alfi said. “It’s really exciting to leave with 15 in the finals, so many titles and 22 moving on. We have a tough region.

“You have Everett, Arlington and Marysville-Pilchuck, which won the league up there. You’ve also got Kamiakin and Southridge (of the Mid-Columbia Conference). The air’s going to get a little thinner. It’s going to be tough to get those spots, but anyone we can get out of this tournament is going to help.”

The top four individuals advance to regionals from each weight class.

Meadowdale senior Liam Ball cruised to the 182-pound title with a pair of quick pins, wrapping it up with a fall in 1:16 over Josh Brown of E-W. Ball (28-2) was named the league’s wrestler of the tear at the tournament and his coach, Brian Boardman, was honored as coach of the year.

Boardman announced he will retire after this season, his 18th leading the Mavericks. He’d love to be celebrating a state title with Ball on Feb. 17 at Mat Classic.

“He’s wrestling lights-out,” Boardman said. “He can absolutely do it. He’s got all of the ability. It’s just a matter of ‘Where’s your brain that day?’ And, he’s mentally strong. I think the mental strength is what’s going to get him there.

“I’m just enjoying the ride. I’ve got great kids and it’s a lot of fun. It’s just making the most of the time you’ve got.”

Leul Wolde of Lynnwood captured the 126-pound title and improved to 25-5 with a pin in 5:51 over E-W’s Ellis Carlson in the final.