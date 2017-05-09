Eastside Catholic’s Justin Armbruester pitched a complete game, giving up two hits and striking out 12 batters with no walks.

Kyle Larsen had one request of his Eastside Catholic baseball team.

“If you’re going to dogpile, please don’t hurt Justin (Armbruester),” Larsen said to the Crusaders in the dugout in the seventh inning.

Armbruester, the starting pitcher, found a groove Tuesday with his fastball against Lakeside in the Metro League championship game. With every pitch, teammates got rowdier until finally able to let loose on the final out of the game to mob Armbruester in celebration of the 7-0 victory at Steve Cox Memorial Park.

But when the pile disbanded, Armbruester rose with a deep cut on his pitching hand from a teammate’s cleat. Larsen could only shake his head.

“I’m hoping with the 10 days off, he’ll be OK, because we’ll need him big time,” Larsen said.

Eastside Catholic (17-5) is back in the state tournament as back-to-back Metro League champion. Armbruester pitched a complete game, giving up two hits and striking out 12 batters with no walks.

“I’ll be fine, it’s just swollen,” the senior said of the injury. “The fastball is the pitch I’ve strived to locate since I was a little boy. This year I’ve just had a lot of luck throwing right past kids.”

After a scoreless opening inning, junior infielder Kenny Hirose ignited the offense with a home run, his first of the season. Senior Marcus McCannel opened the third with a solo homer, his second in the Metro tourney.

Lakeside coach Kellen Sundin made the decision to pull junior pitcher Charlie Wright in the third inning after he gave up five runs.

“Charlie was really worked up and really excited to pitch this game,” Sundin said. “But he was probably too excited.”

Lakeside sophomore Jared Feikes replaced Wright. The two runs Eastside Catholic scored in the sixth inning were unearned.

Lakeside (17-5) advances to the state tournament despite the loss. The Lions were the Class 3A runners-up last season.

Eastside Catholic intends to take the state title this season. The Crusaders had a three-game losing streak in mid-March but seem ready for a state run based on the hitting against Lakeside and in an extra-innings victory against Bainbridge on Saturday.

“The switched turned on for these guys,” said Larsen, whose team is on a six-game winning streak.