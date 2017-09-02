The Crusaders prevailed 41-40 when they stopped Gonzaga Prep’s two-point conversion run in the finale of the Emerald City Kickoff Classic at Husky Stadium.

After witnessing Eastside Catholic’s opening drive, many thought Saturday would be a breezy night for the Crusaders.

Boy were they wrong.

It took three overtimes, but Eastside Catholic prevailed 41-40 when it stopped Gonzaga Prep’s two-point conversion run in the finale of the Emerald City Kickoff Classic at Husky Stadium.

After score was tied at 27 at the end of regulation, and neither team scored in the first overtime. Each scored touchdowns in the second overtime and then kicked extra points.

Gonzaga Prep could have sent the game to a fourth overtime, but it went for the win after answering Eastside Catholic’s touchdown in the third overtime.

It took the Crusaders, ranked No. 1 in 3A, just 50 seconds to score first. Senior quarterback Zach Lewis completed two deep passes before throwing a dump pass to sophomore DJ Rogers for a 1-yard touchdown.

But Gonzaga Prep, ranked No. 4 in 4A, came right back. It lost to Eastside Catholic in Sammamish last year. Now experienced upperclassmen, the Bullpups tipped passes, stuffed runs and took advantage of Eastside Catholic penalties.

Lewis was 26-of-46 passing for 359 yards and three touchdowns for ECHS, including two scoring passes to Gee Scott Jr.

Gonzaga Prep quarterback Connor Halonen was elusive running the ball, finishing with 208 yards and four touchdowns on 39 carries.

“I’m probably not going to put them on the schedule next year,” Eastside Catholic coach Jeremy Thielbahr said of G-Prep. “The triple-option is very hard to prepare for in Week 1. It’s not natural for us. We made some great counterpunches and got the stop at the end. … I’d put this one up there with some of the best games we’ve had, and I’ve been here seven years.”

Gonzaga Prep took a 27-20 lead on a short run from senior running back Kasey Anthony with 1:53 left in the third quarter.

But Lewis threw a perfect, 16-yard pass to senior David Pritchard for a touchdown with 2:44 remaining to force overtime.

Kennedy Catholic 30, Seattle Prep 20

Senior running back Kendell Oakes scored three touchdowns to ensure a season-opening win for the Lancers in the Emerald City Kickoff Classic.

Oakes finished with 198 yards on 29 carries.

Kennedy Catholic freshman quarterback Sam Huard, son of former University of Washington quarterback Damon Huard, had an impressive debut. He completed 28 of 47 passes for 359 yards, with one touchdown and three interceptions.