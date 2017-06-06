O'Dea, the Class 3A state football runner-up, also part of the four-game lineup in September while Mercer Island is hosting a volleyball invitational.

Gonzaga Prep and Eastside Catholic are at it again.

The state’s premier football programs, combining for 33 state tournament appearances, will play a rematch at Husky Stadium in September. Eastside Catholic won last year’s game, which was then a battle of reigning state champions. G-Prep won the 2015 Class 4A state title while Eastside Catholic won the Class 3A championship.

This fall’s matchup is part of the 14th edition of the WIAA Emerald City Kickoff Classic (ECKC). The event features eight in-state teams beginning at 10 a.m. on Sept. 2. Eastside Catholic and Gonzaga Prep are the nightcap at 7 p.m.

Kamiakin put an end to Eastside Catholic’s state championship run in the semifinals last fall. It went on to beat O’Dea in an overtime thriller for the Class 3A title.

A renewed O’Dea team plays at 4 p.m. against Lincoln in the classic at Husky Stadium. The Irish defeated the Abes in the state quarterfinals last year.

The ECKC matchup at 10 a.m. features Pullman and Fife, which is making its second appearance in the classic after debuting in 2008.

An emerging Kennedy Catholic faces Seattle Prep at 1 p.m. The Lancers first participated in the event in 2004 while the Panthers are three-time participants, beating Mercer Island in 2001 and dropping a game against Roosevelt in 2013.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students (with valid ASB card) and seniors. Children under the age of five are free.

In addition to the ECKC, the WIAA is hosting a volleyball jamboree at Mercer Island High on Sept. 1. Admission is free and play begins at 5 p.m.

Lynden Christian, which won back-to-back state championships in 2014 and 2015, is participating along with Cleveland, Mercer Island and Seattle Prep.

Here’s the football schedule: