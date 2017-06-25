The 53rd annual game is in Moses Lake, pitting the top senior football talent from Class 4A and 3A schools.

The annual game pits the top senior football talent from Class 4A and 3A schools. The game is 7 p.m.

The West squad is led by Woodinville coach Wayne Maxwell. The East squad will be run by Bonney Lake coach Jason Silbaugh.

You can view the rosters below: