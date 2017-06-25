The 53rd annual game is in Moses Lake, pitting the top senior football talent from Class 4A and 3A schools.

The 53rd annual East Vs. West All-State football game is Friday at Lion’s Field in Moses Lake.

The annual game pits the top senior football talent from Class 4A and 3A schools. The game is 7 p.m.

The West squad is led by Woodinville coach Wayne Maxwell. The East squad will be run by Bonney Lake coach Jason Silbaugh.

You can view the rosters below:

