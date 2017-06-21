The kickoff for the game is set for 1 p.m. at East Valley High School in Yakima.

The 23rd Earl Barden Classic, which is the small-school senior all-state football game, is set for Saturday at Earl Barden Stadium at East Valley High School in Yakima.

The game is set for 1 p.m. Earl Barden was a Yakima businessman who was key in starting the game for players who are in Class 2A schools down to Class 1B.

Teams are divided up into East and West. Josh Fay, who lead Napavine to the Class 2B state title, is the coach of the West squad. Tonasket’s Jay Hawkins will lead the East squad.

You can view rosters below: