Nathan Hale showed off its depth in a 82-45 boys basketball win against Roosevelt on Friday. The undefeated Raiders played without McDonald’s All-American Michael Porter Jr. in the season finale. Porter, who scored 52 points in his last outing, is resting a nagging foot injury in preparation for the Metro League tournament next week.

Nathan Hale finished the season at 20-0 overall and 15-0 in league play to clinch the Metro title. It secured the No. 1 seed in the tournament, receiving a bye to the semifinals to be played at Alaska Airlines Arena on Wednesday. Nathan Hale will face the winner of Monday’s matchup between No. 5 seed Seattle Prep and No. 4 seed West Seattle.

Here are highlights from the Raiders’ win Friday. Sophomore point guard P.J. Fuller starts the clip with a wicked reserve slam and famed Hale alum Macklemore makes a cameo appearance. Porter’s younger brother, Jontay, led the Raiders with 27 points.