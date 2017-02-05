The Eagles' state-record 63-game winning streak came to an end Saturday night, but they're still No. 1 on Sunday.

The Federal Way Eagles saw their Class 4A record 63-game win streak come to an end Saturday night.

Sunday, the Eagles are still No. 1 in The Seattle Times state basketball rankings as the two-time state champs head into the district playoffs this week.

Most of the rankings remained unchanged. Undefeated Central Valley (4A girls), Nathan Hale (3A boys) and Blanchet (3A girls) are still No. 1.

There was some shakeup in the 4A girls rankings as central Washington powers Mosses Lake and Sunnyside moved into the top 5 and the four NPSL teams that have been ranked most of the season slide into the bottom five.

