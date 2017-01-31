The Grizzlies clinched the conference’s No. 1 seed to the upcoming Class 4A District 1 tournament with the victory and can clinch the league title outright with a triumph in one of their final two games.

SNOHOMISH — The Kamiak basketball team is known for lighting up the scoreboard.

Tuesday night, Glacier Peak proved its offense can be just as potent.

The Grizzlies held Kamiak to its season low in points, as Glacier Peak topped the Knights 62-48 to clinch at least a share of the Wesco 4A league title.

The Grizzlies, who defeated Kamiak for the second time this season, clinched the conference’s No. 1 seed to the upcoming Class 4A District 1 tournament with the victory and can clinch the league title outright with a triumph in one of their final two games.

“You have to up your game a little bit and realize you’ve got to score a little more when you’re playing against that talented of a team that can shoot and score that quickly,” said Glacier Peak coach Brian Hunter. “They can score as quickly as anyone I’ve seen this year.”

Kamiak proved that by jumping out to an early 10-3 lead in the opening minutes. Glacier Peak used a 12-2 run in the second quarter and led by as many as 18 in the final period.

Kamiak battled back, closing to 10 points in the fourth quarter, but Glacier Peak’s balanced scoring — which featured four players in double figures — kept the Knights from coming back.

“They came out on fire,” Hunter said. “They were up 10-3 and it could have been a really long night for us. … But our guys buckled down a little bit. Games are long. Sometimes those early leads are just emotion, and then all of a sudden you kind of settle in and you just grind it.”

Bobby Martin led No. 7 Glacier Peak (16-2 overall, 11-1 league) with 16 points. Martin had 11 of his points in the first quarter to help offset Kamiak’s early run.

Justin Purcell scored 15 points, Seiver Southard netted 14 and Evan Mannes added 12 points for the Grizzlies.

“We’re not just one or two people,” Martin said. “Our whole team — five people on the court — contributed to a big win tonight.”

“We try to spread it around,” Hunter added. “We’ve had six different leading scorers this year in games. I think that kind of epitomizes our team.”

Just as important as Glacier Peak’s offense was its defense in slowing down the Knights, who average 67 points a game.

“We love defense,” Martin said. “If you play defense first, the offense will come. If we stop a team we will score.”

The focal point of the Glacier Peak defense was Kamiak junior sharpshooter Carson Tuttle, who scored his 1,000th career point in a game last week. Tuttle led the Knights with 20 points and received high praise from Hunter.

“I got to coach at Stanwood when (former Husky star) Ryan Appleby played. So I had four years of getting to watch the best point guard that ever played in Wesco, in my mind,” Hunter said. “I think he is the next-best guard that I’ve seen. He might be as good.”

Kamiak (14-5, 9-3) hopes to bounce back with regular-season games against Mount Vernon and Jackson before the postseason begins.

“We’re starting to hit our peak,” said Kamiak coach Cory West. “We’re not there. But I feel like we’re climbing up the mountain. … I’m happy with where we’re at and how we’re playing. We’ve just got to get more consistent.”