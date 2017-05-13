The junior pitcher struck out eight and walked eight, but the Bears defense held Auburn Mountainview at bay in a 3-0 win.

When the adversity grew and the rainy, stormy weather clouded things for Danika Dennis, the Tahoma High School pitcher stormed back.

And it didn’t hurt that the Bears’ softball team provided stout defense that hung a black cloud over the Auburn Mountainview offense.

Dennis, a junior pitcher, spun an unconventional one-hitter with eight strikeouts and eight walks as Tahoma subdued Auburn Mountainview 3-0 in the North Puget Sound League tournament championship game on Saturday at the new Tahoma High School.

Dennis pitched 13-plus innings, entering in the first inning of the Bears’ 7-1 Saturday morning tournament semifinal win over Auburn Riverside. She survived slippery pitching conditions all day and overcame a 12-minute weather delay with rain and thunder in the final.

“It was pretty hard, but it was nice having coaches drying [the ball] off every other pitch and getting a new ball,” said Dennis, who helped give Bears’ first-year head coach Christina Millan her first league title. “That’s a good team over there. I liked how our energy was up the entire game from the start of it to the end of it.

“Oh gosh, I love my team. They came in with clutch hits and clutch plays, like those two [inning-ending] double plays we had [in the fifth and sixth innings]. It’s really nice having a defense to back you up.”

The Bears (17-5) next play in the opening round of Class 4A West Central/Southwest bi-district tournament Friday at 11 a.m. at Kent Service Club Ballfields against the winner of a Tuesday loser-out game.

The Lions (20-2) also head to districts after one of the school’s finest seasons, which saw them put together a 17-game winning and capture the NPSL Olympic Division.

“They are a great team; they’re a tough team,” said Millan, a former player at Wichita State University who had no previous head coaching experience before taking the Bears’ job this season. “We saw this as a time to compete against them again and the girls came out pumped up. On top of that, it was for first place, so it was a big deal.

“Defensively, there were huge plays. Everybody contributed in that game, every single player. [The defense] had my pitcher’s back. My pitcher gave me a few gray hairs in that game.”

Dennis induced double plays to end the fifth and sixth innings.

Also after Dennis opened the fourth with two walks to No. 4 hitter Emily Bartholomew (10 home runs) and No. 5 hitter Lily Hope, she wriggled free with a strikeout and a pair of groundouts.

The Lions, ranked No. 12 in Class 4A and No. 22 overall in MaxPreps.com’s state rankings, picked up their lone hit from pitcher Zoe Collins, who reached on an infield single in the top of the third inning.

Auburn Mountainview stranded seven base runners, letting Dennis off the hook after putting on a pair of base runners in the first, fourth and fifth innings.

“My mentality is pretty much if a runner gets on, don’t even act like a runner is on base,” Dennis said. “It’s just focus on the hitter, focus on hitting your spots and throwing strikes. I went to my curveball and the outside fastballs.”

“These girls don’t give up,” said Millan, who was a shortstop at Wichita State.