Dalton Young has taken the mat 170 times in his high school career, and he’s got his hand raised all 170 times.

TACOMA — Dalton Young, a senior from Lakeside-Nine Mile Falls, joined an illustrious group of 15 wrestlers who have won four state championships with his pin of Deer Park’s Brent Hodgson in the 1A 138-pound final Saturday.

But he also separated himself from the other 14 four-time champs by doing something none of them ever had. Young has taken the mat 170 times in his high school career, and he’s got his hand raised all 170 times, making him the first, and only, undefeated four-time champion in state history.

“It’s something really cool,” Young said. “You look at how old our state is and how long we’ve had wrestling, that no one has been able to do it, I think that’s pretty remarkable. I think I’m blessed that I didn’t have as many injuries, because that’s what could’ve stopped this run.”

Young’s father, David, is a volunteer assistant for the Eagles and got to watch his son make history.

“I don’t know if there are any words that can express it,” David Young said. “It’s something that I never thought could be achieved.”

He added that this year has been especially stressful every time his son wrestled because the record was on the line. That stress turned into relief when Young pinned Hodgson.

“All that emotion came out in the relief that it’s finally over,” David Young said. “You never know. You can trip over your own foot and go down, especially in close matches.”

And there have been a few close matches along the way. One came earlier this year at the Tri-State Wrestling Tournament, which features some of the top talent in Washington, Oregon and Idaho.

“I was down, for the first time in my career, with 40 seconds to go against a really tough kid out of Idaho and I managed to come back and lock up my fourth title there,” Dalton Young said.

Young, who will continue his wrestling career at Stanford, pinned Hodgson in 2 minutes, 21 seconds to win the championship. It was his fourth pin of the tournament.

North Central’s Clai Quintanilla became the 14th wrestler in state history to win four titles a little less than an hour before Young’s victory by beating Kelso’s Jordan Miller 16-5 in the 3A 132-pound final.

By defeating Bonney Lake’s Mason Sabin 20-12 in the 3A 145-pound final, Stanwood’s Mason Phillips won his second straight state championship and improved to 46-0. If Phillips completes another perfect campaign next year as a senior, he will become an undefeated three-time state champion. Phillips did not get a chance to win the title as a freshman – a torn ACL ended his season prematurely.

Notes

• Meadowdale’s Liam Ball came up short in his efforts to win his first state championship. The senior lost to Lincoln’s JJ Dixon in the 3A 182-pound final.

• Sultan had a pair of state champions, with senior Jamell Carroll winning the 1A 170-pound title and senior Tanner Belcher winning the 182-pound title in overtime. Another Sultan wrestler, senior Morgan Yates, made the final at 220 pounds, but lost in heartbreaking fashion as his opponent, Granger’s Noel Orozco, scored an escape for a 1-0 win in the final five seconds of the match.

• Vashon’s Adrian St. Germain, the top-ranked 1A wrestler at 152 pounds, made quick work of LaCenter’s Jeffrey Mayolo in the final, pinning him in just 23 seconds.

• Lindbergh’s Diego Gallegos won his second consecutive state championship in the 2A 182-pound class, defeating East Valley of Spokane’s Winston Scott 8-4 in the final.