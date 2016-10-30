The state cross-country championships are Saturday in Pasco, Here's where the top teams in the state rank heading into the big meet.

The first state championship of the 2016-17 school year is this week.

The state cross country meet is Saturday at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco.

These rankings come after a 10-day run of district meets, the biggest of which is the Westside Classic which was Saturday.

In the past two weeks, the Tahoma boys, the defending state champs, have gone from first to second. The Bears finished third in the district meet behind Camas, which is eighth, and Bellarmine Prep, which is third.

As they have all season, Edmonds-Woodway (3A), Liberty (2A) and Northwest (1A) are all ranked No. 1 among girls teams.

<



