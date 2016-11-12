The Vikings overcome a late interception to beat the Lions and advance to the Class 4A state quarterfinals.

LAKE STEVENS — Silence isn’t often found at Lake Stevens’ football stadium.

But you could hear the hum of the soda machine at the concessions stand with 3:01 left in Saturday’s Class 4A state tournament opener. Bellarmine Prep junior Kofi Gosser intercepted Conor Bardue’s pass with the score tied at 28.

“The life was sucked out of us,” Vikings senior receiver Jake Rasmussen said of his teammates, those clad in purple in the stands sharing the sentiment.

Rasmussen and Bardue connected to resuscitate No. 4 Lake Stevens. Bardue, chased out of the pocket, sprinted for the right side of the field until he spotted Rasmussen open for a 22-yard touchdown with 25 seconds left. The score gave the Vikings a 35-28 win to advance to the quarterfinals.

Lake Stevens (11-0) plays Skyview (8-3) next week.

“That was wild,” Vikings coach Tom Tri said. “ … I was worried. That’s the first time we’ve been down in the second half. And we were down twice. To see our kids respond the way they did … that’s the sign of a good football team.”

Bellarmine Prep (9-3) took its first lead of the game by running the wildcat with Czarshay Thomas. The senior darted 22 yards along the left sideline to make the score 20-14 with 3:07 left in the third quarter.

Lake Stevens answered quickly, but not without drama. Bardue’s pass to Austin Murren was fumbled into the end zone where Hunter Eckstrom happened to be for the touchdown to inch ahead 21-20 with 1:08 left in the third.

In the fourth quarter, Bardue threw an incomplete pass on fourth down that gave Bellarmine Prep the ball at the Vikings’ 45-yard line. Part of the reason behind Tri’s gutsy play call was punter Michael Wilkins leaving the game in the first half with a broken left ankle.

Lions quarterback Nick Kokich made use of the good field position. He found junior Christian Brown for 15-yard touchdown. Bellarmine Prep converted the two-point play for a 28-21 lead.

“Our team is the grittiest team in the state,” Kokich said. “We weren’t going to back down.”

Vikings senior Blake May provided the tying score. He bounced off the Lions’ defensive front, then found a path for a 43-yard touchdown run with 4:50 left. After Bardue’s interception, he threw passes of 23 and 45 to set up the winning 22-yard pass play.

“That was crazy,” said Bardue, who completed 16 of 25 passes for 208 yards. “When you feel like you’re going to quit, you’ve got to dig deep down inside of you and just pull it out. That’s what I did. … This shows we’re not going to kill anyone anymore. This was a great win.”