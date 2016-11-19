After regulation and two overtimes, the game was tied 2-2. The Chieftains won in penalty kicks 3-2 to capture the Class 2A state crown.

SHORELINE — The Class 2A state championship game almost seemed destined for a shootout.

Columbia River and Liberty, after 90 back-and-forth minutes, battled to a 2-2 tie and the Chieftains won a shootout 3-2 to claim the state title Saturday night at Shoreline Stadium.

“It feels amazing,” Columbia River coach Filomon Afenegus said. “We’ve played in these games before and the second day is usually just a slugfest and is not necessarily the sharpest (soccer). It’s more a testament and a battle of wills. It was just that the entire game.”

Columbia River goalkeeper Emma Fisk stepped up when her team needed her most. The senior blocked the first kick by Liberty, along with the third and fourth kicks, to clinch the win.

“I can’t even register it. It’s just such a crazy feeling to come this far,” Fisk said. “ … For me, it’s just really exciting because I know that I can save them. It’s, obviously, a super-hard and stressful position, but I get excited because it’s an opportunity.”

Sophie Landers got Columbia River on the scoreboard first in the 16th minute with a header off a corner kick from Julia Skimas.

The Chieftains’ lead lasted until the 28th minute when Patriots junior Makenna Carr redirected a pass in front of the goal from Myka Carr.

Freshman Nikayla Copenhaver gave Liberty (15-5-3) its first lead of the game in the 42nd minute with a rocket from 25 yards out. Soon after, Katie Anthony responded for Columbia River (18-3-1) with a free kick from over 50 yards away that bounced into the goal to tie the score in the 47th minute.

Both teams had scoring chances the rest of the way, but Fisk and the Chieftains had to wait until the shootout to earn the win.

“(Fisk) was outstanding,” Afenegus said. “Her blocking that first one took a lot of pressure off us. And for her to block three, oh man, I can’t even begin to describe how proud of her we all are.”

Anthony, Shalece Easley and Yaneisy Rodriguez found the net in the shootout and Fisk made sure that was enough.

“That was a hard game,” Fisk said. “When you let a goal in it’s just awful and then letting two. But then we came back and I’m so proud of my team because they were able to come back and win it.”

It was the first state title for Columbia River since 2012. That year the Chieftains defeated Liberty in the state semifinals — also in a shootout.

ATM takes third after beating Selah

Talia Daigle scored two goals and Emily Schwartz and Gabi Koch added another score for Archbishop Murphy which defeated Selah 4-2 in the Class 2A third-place game.

Archbishop Murphy (16-8-1) outshot Selah 21-3, but it wasn’t until Koch’s score in the final two minutes that the Wildcats could relax.

Selah (16-5-1) got goals from Briana Martinez and Madison Brownell.