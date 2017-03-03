The Wildcats have won the last eight state girls crowns.

The best state-title run in Washington basketball history has come to an end.

Colton, a small town south of Pullman, has won the last eight Class 1B state girls basketball titles. That streak came to an end Friday in the state semifinals as Almira/Coulee-Hartline beat the Wildcats 50-46 at the Spokane Arena.

ACH used a 16-2 third quarter to take a commanding lead. The Wildcats whittled it down to a three-point deficit, but a potential tying three-pointer didn’t connect.

Berlyn Hunt had 24 points and eight rebounds for the Warriors. Meghan Devorak led the Wildcats (22-3) with 14 points and eight rebounds.

Colton had a state-record win streak of 79 games snapped by Okanogan in 2015. It also had a 66-game home win streak end on Jan. 13 to Oakesdale 55-50.

ACH advances to the title game and will play Republic on Saturday night. Colton, the No. 1 seed, will play Sunnyside Christian in the third/fifth-place game.