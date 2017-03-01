The 6-foot post had 24 points and nine rebounds as the Panthers moved into the quarterfinals with a 58-43 win over the Wolverines.

TACOMA — Chinwe Ezeonu wasn’t sure she’d ever get to play in the Tacoma Dome.

Now, Seattle Prep’s lone senior, is doing everything she can to play in as many games under the dome as she can.

Ezeonu scored a team-high 24 points and added nine rebounds to help the Panthers defeat Bellevue 58-43 and knock the defending Class 3A state champions out of the state tournament.

Seattle Prep (21-6) moves on to the quarterfinals, where it will face No. 6 Snohomish.

“This is my last week of high school basketball so I’m coming in realizing that this could be my last game and I don’t want it to be my last game,” Ezeonu said. “ … The four years I’ve been at Prep, this is my first time playing in the Dome. I’ve been in the Dome watching friends or watching the boys team. Being able to play here, I’m not nervous, but at the same time I am nervous.”

Ezeonu didn’t look too nervous Wednesday afternoon. The 6-foot post netted 16 points in the second half as Seattle Prep started to pull away in a competitive game. It was the second time the two teams had played in less than a month, with Bellevue beating Seattle Prep 56-47 on a Valentine’s Day SeaKing district game.

“We lost to Bellevue in the district game. We kind of let it get away from us,” said Seattle Prep coach Michelle Hall. You just tell the girls that this is a different court. You’ve just got to continue to play.”

Along with Ezeonu, sophomore Bea Franklin shined for a young Seattle Prep team that features four juniors, four sophomores and two freshmen. Franklin scored 23 points and grabbed seven rebounds in her state tournament opener and pointed to her role model: Ezeonu.

“Her experience and just how many more games she’s played than all of us is a great comfort,” Franklin said. “She’s just such a big presence on and off the court. If we’re struggling to get shots up all we have to do is get it in to Chinwe and she’ll get us a bucket — or five.”

Ezeonu, who will continue her career at San Jose State, said that even though she’s the upperclassman, sometimes it’s Franklin who’s calming her down on the court.

“As a freshman, she had the best composure,” Ezeonu said. “She’s very confident and positive. She helps keep me in check. And she’s a great basketball player.”

Senior Ellie Bryant led No. 4 Bellevue (21-5) with 10 points. The Wolverines, who won the Class 3A championship last season, were back in the Tacoma Dome for the fifth consecutive season.

It’s been a little bit longer for Seattle Prep, which is back at the state tournament for the first time since 2013 — when Ezeonu was an eighth grader. Hall said the only thing her Panthers lack is experience — which they’re getting more and more of every day.

“I tell the girls all the time, ‘That’s the only thing some of these teams have on you is experience,’” Hall said. “’You can play with anybody.’”

Next up for Seattle Prep is No. 6 Snohomish (18-6) at 12:15 p.m. Thursday. Unlike Wednesday’s contest, the loser is not out of the state tournament.

But the Panthers hope to stay in the winner’s bracket.

“We’re excited to play a new team we haven’t played before and keep it rolling as far as we can,” Franklin said. “And keep Chinwe’s season extended!”