One parent stated Cedar Park sustained injuries the past two years against ATM where the player had to be carted off the field on a stretcher.

Cedar Park Christian School of Bothell is expected to forfeit its game against Archbishop Murphy on Oct. 14. The game is marked as homecoming for Archbishop Thomas Murphy — known colloquially as ATM.

In an email to The Seattle Times, ATM coach Jerry Jensen said of the forfeit, “I have not been informed of that by a CPC official yet.”

Dr. Clint Behrends, the CPCS superintendent, is reportedly surveying the school’s football team’s players and parents for a final decision. Although some players petitioned to play, the consensus is to forfeit. If formalized, Cedar Park Christian would be the fourth team in the Cascade Conference to forfeit its league game to Archbishop Murphy.

Lisa Wilkins, whose son Zach is a 5-foot-8 freshman on the CPCS roster, said the concern is safety due to ATM having a 1,500-pound starting offensive line, including Abraham Lucas, a 6-8, 260-pound two-way player committed to Washington State.

According to Wilkins, Cedar Park has sustained injuries the past two years where the player had to be carted off the field on a stretcher.

“We were thinking, ‘Two years of injuries, I don’t know if we want to go for three,'” Wilkins said of the discussion between parents. “I don’t think they’re playing to hurt other players. That’s just what happens when you have a 4A team, like they’ve got, playing a 1A, like we have. I know they’re a 2A team, but they’re big, strong guys…We’re not softies, just realistic and it’s common sense.”

In an email to Q13 News, Behrends stated, “Our present intent is to the fulfill the obligation to play if we have willing players. We are currently in the process of surveying families and coaches to assess options. Our desire is to respect every parent and their God-given obligation to raise their children as God leads. If we do not have enough players, Cedar Park Christian will forfeit the game.”