The Eagles become fourth straight Cascade Conference foe to to avoid Wildcats.

Cedar Park Christian confirmed the expected Saturday night: It will forfeit Friday night’s football game against Archbishop Thomas Murphy.

CPC athletic director Todd Lundberg announced the forfeit in an email, saying the school “regrets the unfortunate situation.”

CPC is the fourth Cascade Conference school to forfeit to ATM, a streak that has captured national attention.

The complete statement from Lundberg:

Cedar Park Christian regrets the unfortunate situation that has developed for all affected by the controversy over scheduled games with Archbishop Murphy. The concern of CPC parents over the safety of their sons has led Cedar Park Christian to forfeit our game with ATM scheduled for October 14th. As our previous press release states we “support and respect all families and their perspectives” and “respect every parent and their God-given obligation to raise their children”. I notified Archbishop Murphy Principal Alex Crane and AD/Football Coach Jerry Jensen of this decision today.