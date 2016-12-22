The senior led the Papermarkers to the Class 4A state football title and was also The Seattle Times state player of the year.

Camas quarterback Jack Colletto was named The Associated Press state football player of the year Thursday.

Colletto, who lead the Papermakers to the Class 4A state title earlier this month, was also The Seattle Times state player of the year.

The Associated Press didn’t put out full All-State teams this year as it has in past years. Instead, it just named a player of the year for the entire state and for each classification. You can read more about that and see the voting below:

SEATTLE (AP) — Camas quarterback Jack Colletto has been voted the Associated Press Washington state player of the year for all classification.

Colletto was a landslide winner in the voting of sports writers and editors from around the state. Colletto collected 68 total points in the voting, easily outpacing Kamiakin senior Zach Borisch, who finished in second place.

Colletto threw for nearly 3,000 yards and 27 touchdowns, while adding another 1,253 yards and 21 scores on the ground in leading the Papermakers to the Class 4A state title.

Colletto was also voted the Class 4A player of the year, while Borisch was honored as the Class 3A player of the year after leading Kamiakin to the 3A state title.

Cade Otton of Tumwater was voted the Class 2A player of the year edge Anfernee Gurley of Archbishop Murphy. Both Class 1A and Class 2B had runaway player of the year winners from state champions. Royal quarterback Kaden Jenks was honored in Class 1A — and finished fourth overall in the state player of the year voting — after the Knights won their seventh state title. Napavine quarterback Wyatt Stanley was voted player of the year in Class 2B after leading his to the state title throwing 46 touchdown passes.

And in Class 1B, junior Rwehabura Munyagi of Neah Bay was the player of the year honoree.

Voting was compiled on a point system with five points for a first-place vote, four points for second place, three points for third place, two points for fourth place and one point for fifth place.

STATE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

All classifications

1. Jack Colletto, sr., Camas. 68 points

2. Zach Borisch, sr., Kamiakin. 25 points

3. Andrew Vargas, sr., Chiawana. 19 points

4. Kaden Jenks, sr., Royal. 17 points

5. Foster Sarell, sr., Graham-Kapowsin. 16 points.

6. Cade Otton, sr., Tumwater. 14 points.

7. Connor Wedington, sr., Sumner. 13 points.

8. Brigham Whitby, sr., Richland. 12 points.

9. Anfernee Gurley, sr., Archbishop Murphy. 11 points

10. Connor Johnson, sr., Archbishop Murphy. 8 points.

CLASS 4A PLAYER OF THE YEAR

1. Jack Colletto, sr., Camas. 64 points.

2. Andrew Vargas, sr., Chiawana. 38 points

3. Foster Sarell, sr., Graham-Kaposwin. 31 points

4. Brigham Whitby, sr., Richland. 26 points.

5. Connor Wedington, sr., Sumner. 20 points.

Others receiving votes: Conor Bardue jr., Lake Stevens; J.J. Jerome, sr., Monroe; Henry Bainivalu, sr., Skyline; Michael Matthews, Camas; Brian Greene, sr., Eisenhower; Scott Gunther, sr., Olympia; Ben Wilson, jr., Sumner; Nathaniel Holcomb, sr., Puyallup.

CLASS 3A PLAYER OF THE YEAR

1. Zach Borisch, sr., Kamiakin. 62 points.

2. Drew Tingstad, sr., Meadowdale. 37 points.

3. Hunter Bryant, sr., Eastside Catholic. 24 points.

4. Caleb Davis, sr., Bonney Lake. 22 points.

5. Keegan Stich, jr., Snohomish. 18 points.

Others receiving votes: Quazzel White, sr., Lincoln; Ben Peterson, sr., Squalicum; Ben Broselle, sr., Ferndale; Princeton Lollar, sr., Oak Harbor; Anthony Hathaway, sr., Timberline; Max Novak, sr., Stadium; Cale Lindsay, sr., Lakes; Chris Penner, soph., Capital.

CLASS 2A PLAYER OF THE YEAR

1. Cade Otton, sr., Tumwater. 49 points.

2. Anfernee Gurley, sr., Archbishop Murphy. 34 points.

3. Willie Patterson, sr., Franklin Pierce. 24 points.

4. Ben Hines, jr., Archbishop Murphy. 21 points.

5. Connor Johnson, sr., Archbishop Murphy. 19 points.

Others receiving votes: Tanner Bolt, sr., Prosser; Kyler Gordon, jr., Archbishop Murphy; Kelle Sanders, sr., River Ridge; Abraham Lucas, sr., Archbishop Murphy; Bryce Hornbeck, sr., Sedro-Woolley; Trey Dorfner, sr., River Ridge; Gavin Velarde, jr., Sequim.

CLASS 1A PLAYER OF THE YEAR

1. Kaden Jenks, sr., Royal. 72 points.

2. Brian Hawkins, sr., Connell. 50 points.

3. Artimus Johnson, sr., Hoquiam. 45 points.

4. Jed Schliemer, sr., Mount Baker. 30 points.

5. Ryan Slack, sr., Zillah. 12 points.

Others receiving votes: Carson Klinger, Montesano; Tyquan Coleman, jr., Cascade Christian; Jeffrey Mayolo, La Center; Taylor Rupe, Montesano.

CLASS 2B PLAYER OF THE YEAR

1. Wyatt Stanley, sr., Napavine. 73 points.

2. Budda Luna, sr., LaConner. 30 points.

3. Tyler Haas, sr., Liberty (Spangle). 25 points.

4. (tie) Austin Filley, sr., Napavine. 19 points.

1. (tie) Dalton Yoder, sr., Toledo. 19 points.

Others receiving votes: Kaelin Jurek,, Pe-Ell/Willapa Valley; Jacob Dunn, sr., Dayton-Waitsburg; Cal Martin, sr., Dayton-Waitsburg; Ian Russell, jr., Rainier.

CLASS 1B PLAYER OF THE YEAR

1. Rwehabura Munyagi, jr., Neah Bay. 60 points.

2. Sage Elder, sr., Odessa-Harrington. 46 points.

3. Raven Borsey, sr., Lummi. 39 points.

4. (tie) Cameron Buzzell, sr., Neah Bay. 28 points.

1. (tie) P.J. Talen, sr., Tacoma Baptist. 28 points.

Others receiving votes: Chance Marsh, jr., Sunnyside Christian.