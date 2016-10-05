The Papermakers tie Richland, which had been alone at No. 1 since Week 2, at the top spot in Class 4A.

For the first time since Week 2, Richland isn’t alone atop the Associated Press Class 4A state football poll.

The Bombers took over at No. 1 after preseason No. 1 Gonzaga Prep lost to Eastside Catholic on the opening weekend of the season. Wednesday, Camas pulled into a tie with Richland. The Papermakers earned four first-place votes and Richland five from the panel of sports media from across the state that votes in the poll.

In the Class 3A poll, Eastside Catholic and O’Dea are still No. 1-2. The two state powers are playing Oct. 14.

In the Class 2A poll, Archbishop Murphy takes a firm grasp of No. 1. The Wildcats, which received their third straight forfeit this week, had been going back and forth with Tumwater, but the Thunderbirds lost to Steilacoom 33-23 and are No. 2.

The top of the 1A (Royal), 2B (Napavine) and 1B (Lummi) polls stayed the same.