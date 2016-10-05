The Papermakers tie Richland, which had been alone at No. 1 since Week 2, at the top spot in Class 4A.
For the first time since Week 2, Richland isn’t alone atop the Associated Press Class 4A state football poll.
The Bombers took over at No. 1 after preseason No. 1 Gonzaga Prep lost to Eastside Catholic on the opening weekend of the season. Wednesday, Camas pulled into a tie with Richland. The Papermakers earned four first-place votes and Richland five from the panel of sports media from across the state that votes in the poll.
In the Class 3A poll, Eastside Catholic and O’Dea are still No. 1-2. The two state powers are playing Oct. 14.
In the Class 2A poll, Archbishop Murphy takes a firm grasp of No. 1. The Wildcats, which received their third straight forfeit this week, had been going back and forth with Tumwater, but the Thunderbirds lost to Steilacoom 33-23 and are No. 2.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawks' Doug Baldwin and teammates meet with Seattle Police Department officers
- Report: Oregon expected to start true freshman QB Justin Herbert vs. Huskies
- First fame then arrest for Saudi teen who chatted up U.S. woman
- UW emeritus professor, ‘a brilliant physicist,’ wins Nobel Prize for breakthroughs on matter
- Justin Britt's progress is one reason Seahawks' Pete Carroll is bullish on offensive line's future
The top of the 1A (Royal), 2B (Napavine) and 1B (Lummi) polls stayed the same.
|Class 4A
|1. Camas (4)
|5-0
|85
|(tie) Richland (5)
|5-0
|85
|3. Sumner
|5-0
|71
|4. Skyline
|4-1
|57
|5. Chiawana
|5-0
|40
|6. Graham-Kapowsin
|4-1
|39
|7. Gonzaga Prep
|3-2
|38
|8. Lake Stevens
|5-0
|34
|9. Woodinville
|5-0
|27
|10. Monroe
|5-0
|8
Others receiving 6 or more points: Olympia 7.
|Class 3A
|1. Eastside Catholic (9)
|5-0
|90
|2. O’Dea
|5-0
|79
|3. Squalicum
|5-0
|65
|4. Ferndale
|5-0
|58
|5. Peninsula
|5-0
|53
|6. Kamiakin
|4-1
|48
|7. Lincoln
|4-1
|26
|(tie) Bellevue
|1-1
|26
|9. Garfield
|5-0
|21
|10. Bonney Lake
|4-1
|9
Others receiving 6 or more points: Spanaway Lake 8. Oak Harbor 7.
|Class 2A
|1. Archbishop Murphy (11)
|5-0
|110
|2. Tumwater
|4-1
|78
|3. River Ridge
|5-0
|73
|4. Ellensburg
|4-1
|64
|5. Prosser
|4-1
|56
|6. Lynden
|4-1
|52
|7. Burlington-Edison
|5-0
|51
|8. North Kitsap
|4-1
|48
|9. W. F. West
|5-0
|21
|10. Liberty (Issaquah)
|5-0
|20
Others receiving 6 or more points: West Valley (Spokane) 18.
|Class 1A
|1. Royal (11)
|5-0
|110
|2. Connell
|5-0
|97
|3. Mount Baker
|5-0
|84
|4. Montesano
|5-0
|81
|5. Okanogan
|5-0
|56
|(tie) Cascade Christian
|5-0
|56
|7. Zillah
|4-1
|41
|8. LaCenter
|4-1
|23
|9. King’s
|3-2
|19
|10. La Salle
|5-0
|15
Others receiving 6 or more points: Naches Valley 8.
|Class 2B
|1. Napavine (8)
|5-0
|89
|2. Northwest Christian (Colbert)
|5-0
|78
|3. Liberty (Spangle) (1)
|5-0
|75
|4. Toledo
|5-0
|63
|5. Asotin
|4-1
|52
|6. LaConner
|4-0
|44
|7. Rainier
|5-0
|38
|8. Lake Roosevelt
|5-0
|12
|9. Davenport
|3-2
|11
|10. Adna
|3-2
|10
Others receiving 6 or more points: Tonasket 8.
|Class 1B
|1. Lummi (9)
|5-0
|90
|2. Almira Coulee-Hartline
|5-0
|80
|3. Neah Bay
|4-1
|70
|4. Odessa-Harrington
|4-0
|66
|5. Tacoma Baptist
|5-0
|36
Others receiving 6 or more points: Touchet 12.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.