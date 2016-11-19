The Spartans eliminated the Papermakers a year ago in Sammamish and in the Tacoma Dome in 2012. Camas will play Sumner in the semifinals.

Jack Colletto took a moment to take in the scene.

For those in Camas’ red and black school colors, Skyline High’s football field turned into an outdoor after party. After shedding tears on the same field last year in the Class 4A state quarterfinals in a loss to the Spartans, the Papermakers returned to piece together a 28-14 win Saturday night.

“We’ve been thinking about it since it happened,” said Camas senior Cooper McNatt of the 35-10 loss to Skyline in 2015. “That (loss) was one of our biggest motivations. To come back here, again, and beat them on their own field felt amazing.”

Both schools graduated all-state caliber players from last year’s quarterfinal teams. But Colletto said he never forgot the sight of the hanging heads from teammates and tears. And there was some concern it could happen again when Skyline opened the game by twice sacking Colletto, a 6-foot-3, 215-pound quarterback.

Camas, ranked 26th in the nation by Maxpreps.com, settled into the game by the end of the quarter when Colletto broke loose for a 53-yard touchdown score. The play tied the score at seven points apiece with 3:17 left in the first quarter.

After a McNatt interception, Colletto threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to McNatt for a 14-7 lead headed into halftime.

“It was aggression,” said Colletto of the feeling when his team arrived to Skyline’s field. “We wanted to get back at them, but they were tough. Best team we’ve played all year.”

Skyline opened the second half with a solid drive, capped by a 30-yard touchdown pass from senior Bradley Kim to junior Luke Stiles to tie the score at 14.

But Colletto, who’s in his first season as a full-time starter at quarterback, immediately responded with a 58-yard touchdown pass to junior Ryan Rushall for the go-ahead score with 5:42 left in the third quarter. Colletto’s 48-yard touchdown pass to McNatt with 10:22 left in the game sealed the win.

He finished with 188 yards passing, 193 yards rushing and four touchdowns.

“He’s a tremendous ballplayer,” Skyline coach Mat Taylor said. “He’s kind of like a Tim Tebow out there. On third-and-short, it was really hard to stop him.”

Skyline (9-3) wore down as the game progressed. It turned the ball over on downs with 5:59 left in the game. Starting at its own 25-yardline, Camas used four third-down conversions and a roughing-the-kicker penalty to keep the ball to drain the clock.

Camas (12-0) will play Sumner (12-0) next week in the state semifinals.

“This is a hard place to win,” said Camas coach Jon Eagle, whose team also had its season ended by Skyline in 2012. “I’m enjoying this right now.”

Skyline standout running back Isaiah Shim suffered a concussion in the opening quarter.