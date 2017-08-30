Royal, Napavine and Lummi also get first-place nods in the initial poll of the season.

The first Associated Press state football poll was released Wednesday afternoon.

Camas (4A), Eastside Catholic (3A) and Archbishop Murphy (2A) were all ranked No. 1 in the state, just as they were in The Seattle Times’ state rankings released Monday.

Royal (1A), Napavine (2B) and Lummi (1B) were the other No. 1 teams.

The AP poll is voted upon by media across the state and is released each Wednesday during the regular season.