Royal, Napavine and Lummi also get first-place nods in the initial poll of the season.

By
Seattle Times high school sports coordinator

The first Associated Press state football poll was released Wednesday afternoon.

Camas (4A), Eastside Catholic (3A) and Archbishop Murphy (2A) were all ranked No. 1 in the state, just as they were in The Seattle Times’ state rankings released Monday.

Royal (1A), Napavine (2B) and Lummi (1B) were the other No. 1 teams.

The AP poll is voted upon by media across the state and is released each Wednesday during the regular season.

Class 4A
1. Camas (7) 81
2. Sumner (1) 63
3. Richland 58
4. Gonzaga Prep 48
5. Graham-Kapowsin 46
6. Bothell 44
7. Woodinville (1) 42
8. Skyview 35
9. Lake Stevens 27
10. Chiawana 24
Others receiving 6 or more points: Skyline 12.
Class 3A
1. Eastside Catholic (7) 88
2. O’Dea (2) 75
3. Kamiakin 67
4. Lincoln 61
5. Bonney Lake 42
6. Garfield 30
7. Ferndale 24
8. Peninsula 22
9. Squalicum 19
10. Mt. Spokane 16
Others receiving 6 or more points: Timberline 12. Mountain View 10. Bellevue 9.
Class 2A
1. Archbishop Murphy (10) 100
2. Lynden 81
3. Tumwater 75
4. Liberty (Issaquah) 58
(tie)Ellensburg 58
6. Burlington-Edison 31
7. Sedro-Woolley 28
8. W. F. West 20
(tie)West Valley (Spokane) 20
10. Prosser 19
Others receiving 6 or more points: North Kitsap 18. Fife 10.
Class 1A
1. Royal (8) 89
2. Connell (1) 82
3. LaCenter 54
4. Mount Baker 47
5. Cascade Christian 46
6. Montesano 32
7. Deer Park 24
8. Meridian 23
9. Colville 19
10. Nooksack Valley 15
Others receiving 6 or more points: Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 14. Zillah 13. Freeman 12. Okanogan 10.
Class 2B
1. Napavine (6) 77
2. Toledo 51
3. Kalama (1) 47
4. Liberty (Spangle) 43
5. Asotin (1) 42
6. Pe Ell Willapa Valley 37
7. Adna 31
8. LaConner 24
9. Northwest Christian (Colbert) 22
10. Lind-Ritzville1Sprague 13
Others receiving 6 or more points: Ilwaco 9. Rainier 8. Life Christian Academy 8. Dayton 8. Colfax 7. Lake Roosevelt 7.
Class 1B
1. Lummi (1) 55
2. Neah Bay (3) 53
3. Almira Coulee-Hartline (1) 48
4. Odessa-Harrington (1) 41
5. Sunnyside Christian 40
Others receiving 6 or more points: Tacoma Baptist 21. Odessa 10.

Nathan Joyce: njoyce@seattletimes.com.