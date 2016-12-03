The Papermakers pull away in the second half to beat Richland 24-14 in the Class 4A state title game.

TACOMA — The Camas Papermakers completed an undefeated season and won their first state championship in school history with a 24-14 victory over Richland in the Class 4A title game at the Tacoma Dome on Saturday night.

Richland took its first lead on the opening possession of the third quarter. Senior quarterback Paxton Stevens completed all three of his passes for 36 yards on the drive, which had an odd ending. Senior running back Ben Stanfield carried the ball on a first-and-goal from the 3-yard line. Stanfield fumbled just shy of the goal line, but it was recovered by junior running back Parker McCary for a Bomber touchdown, giving Richland a 14-10 lead.

Camas answered right back with a six-play, 80-yard drive capped off by junior running back Will Schultz’s 38-yard touchdown run that gave the Papermakers a 17-14 lead.

Camas never trailed again.

The Papermakers put the game away with 2:39 to play in the fourth quarter when senior quarterback Jack Colletto ran a draw straight up the middle for a 34-yard touchdown and a 24-14 lead.

Colletto was the star of the game, completing 14 of 19 passes for 184 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 46 yards, including his 34-yard touchdown run.

The Papermakers drove 61 yards in seven plays on the first possession for either side, scoring on a 36-yard touchdown pass as Colletto hit senior wide receiver Cooper McNatt with 9:02 to play in the first quarter to take a 7-0 lead.

It was the only points for quite some time. The two teams combined for seven scoreless possessions following the touchdown.

Richland tied the score with exactly 1 minute to play in the first half. The Bombers benefitted from two personal-foul penalties to get the ball into Camas territory and Stanfield took care of the rest. His 41-yard touchdown run tied the score at 7-7.

Camas returned the favor on its next possession. The Papermakers quickly moved the ball down the field and were also aided by two personal-foul calls, setting up a 34-yard field goal for senior kicker Michael Boyle, giving the Papermakers a 10-7 lead.

Colletto completed 11 of his 16 first-half passes for 147 yards and a touchdown. His favorite targets were junior wide receiver Drake Owen, who caught six passes for 54 yards, and McNatt, who caught three passes for 55 yards including his TD.

The Camas defense held Richland to just 95 yards of total offense in the first half. The Bombers had just 27 passing yards.